How To Properly Wash A Microfiber Cloth After Cleaning Your Car

Microfiber cloths are an eco-friendly and versatile cleaning tool that many of us keep around the house. They serve a multitude of purposes, from wiping down your countertops and polishing your eyeglasses to cleaning your electronics and detailing your car. They're a great choice when you want to polish a surface without scratching it, and many people use them to hand wash their cars. But what's the best way to clean them after you use them, or even after they've simply hit the ground?

Microfiber cloths, as the name implies, are made up countless synthetic fibers that carry an electrostatic charge. It's this charge that attracts dirt so well; maintaining that charge means washing them in ways that don't limit the cloth's abilities. Thankfully, you don't need to wash those microfiber cloths by hand — your washing machine will do the job. However, if the microfiber towels are extremely dirty, you may want to give them a rinse in the sink beforehand. That being said, you should wash them on their own and not with other clothing or towels, especially anything that's cotton or wool, as this can make it harder for all those synthetic fibers to keep attracting dust and dirt.

Once you toss those microfiber cloths safely into the washing machine, set the water to warm, which will help loosen the dirt and clean them more thoroughly. Use gentle detergent and avoid fabric softeners and bleach, which can also damage the fibers. Stick to the gentle or normal cycle to minimize wear and tear caused by heavy agitation. If you want to ensure that the cloths are clean, you can add an extra rinse to the cycle. Once the microfiber cloths come out of the washer, you can either allow them to air dry or throw them in the dryer on low heat. Once they're clean and dry, they should be ready for another round!