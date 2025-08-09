5 Cheap Tools That Make Cleaning The Inside Of Your Car's Windshield A Breeze
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Part of keeping your car in tip-top condition involves knowing proper car cleaning tips, and the windshield is the most important spot to be clean. Having a clear view of the road is the bare minimum when you're driving. That means you have to keep your windshield clean at all times, but that's easier said than done. Every now and then, a hazy film can form on the inside of your windshield, caused by either dirt buildup or condensation when warm air hits the cooler glass. Whatever the cause, it makes it nearly impossible to see clearly.
While windshield wipers take care of the outside, car manufacturers have pretty much left it to us to figure out how to clean the inside. Wiping it with your fingers leaves smudges, and paper napkins just don't cut it. It's also especially hard to reach awkward spots, like the base of the glass near the dashboard.
The solution? Using the right tools. And you don't need to spend too much to get them. A few cheap tools, some as affordable as $8, can make all the difference. Here are five cheap tools that make cleaning the inside of your car's windshield a breeze.
Extendable Microfiber Cleaning Wand
The thing about condensation on your windshield is that it can happen multiple times while you're driving. But from the driver's seat, the angles you can clean are limited, as there are going to be some spots you just can't reach or clean properly. This is where an extendable microfiber wand can step in to save the day.
These wands are designed to help you reach into corners without putting your body in difficult positions. Most models have heads that rotate 180 degrees and washable microfiber pads that grab onto dust and greasy film without leaving streaks behind.
For instance, AstroAI's popular double-pack version comes with a telescoping handle that extends, a rotating head for awkward angles, and four reusable microfiber pads. It can even be used as a safety hammer in emergencies. You'll also get a spray bottle in the box, which is a nice addition. You can get a single-pack version for just $15.99 on Amazon, and it also comes with four pads and one bottle. Alternatively, if you prefer a softer grip or longer pole, brands like Xindell offer similar tools ranging between $14 and $21 on Amazon, depending on size and accessories.
Small Handheld Squeegee
A small handheld squeegee is a popular tool for cleaning windows, shower doors, and tiles, but it's also perfect for cleaning a foggy windshield. This tool has a flat rubber blade, so when you press it gently against your windshield and drag it down, it creates a tight seal with the glass, so you can wipe without leaving any streaks or dirt. There are many squeegees to choose from, each doing the same basic job but with individual features and price tags.
For instance, the Foshio Small Squeegee is an amazing choice if you want something that's small and car-specific. It's just 5 inches wide, so it fits neatly into glove boxes, cup holders, or center consoles and ranges from $9 for one to $13 for a two-pack on Amazon. Also, the blade is soft but firm enough to remove fog, water droplets, or light ice without leaving streaks. Additionally, it has a threaded handle for improved traction, and its five color options make it easy to spot in your car.
If you'd rather have something slightly longer, the Rain-X Glass Squeegee is around 8 inches wide and has a convenient foam handle. It's more preferable for full window sweeps and works even better on larger vehicles like trucks or vans. Its prices are about $7 to $10 at Walmart.
Glass-specific microfiber towels
Microfiber towels are the best cloths to use on your windshield. Unlike old rags, they don't leave streaks or lint behind. They're super absorbent and are gentle on glass, even when dealing with tough stains.
The best options of these towels you can get are the ones made specifically for glass, like the Chemical Guys Waffle Weave Microfiber Towel, which is priced at about $12 per towel, though it can vary depending on size. Not having a few microfiber towels on hand can be a big mistake if you're washing your car, and it's a bonus that they are effective on glass as well as paint.
If you want something a little more specialized, you can try the E-Cloth Windshield Haze Eraser. Designed like a sponge with two sides, this microfiber towel is compact, reusable, and can last up to 100 washes. One side is designed to scrub away haze with just water, while the other side is for drying and polishing. It's water-activated, so you don't even need vinegar or commercial cleaners when doing the job. It sells at $11.99 for one or $23.98 for a two-pack.
Detailing Crevice Brush Set
Getting the nooks and crannies is always the trickiest part of any cleaning job. With your windshield, more often than not, the culprit is hiding in plain sight. The narrow space where your dashboard meets the glass collects dust, crumbs, and mystery grit. Cleaning your windshield without clearing that away means the job is only half done.
To get the cleanest possible windshield, you may need a detailing crevice brush set. These thin, soft-bristle brushes are made to remove dirt from hard-to-reach spots without scratching surfaces. And there are a couple of options to choose from. You can get several brush sizes for edges, vents, and trim work with the Takavu 3-pack set, which is about $12.99. For built-up dirt, the Chemical Guys ACC601 Detailing Brush Set, which typically costs less than $25 on Amazon, has strong yet safe bristles and comfortable handles.
If you want a premium feel and something that'll last, the Detail Factory's Crevice Brush Set, retailing about $14.95, is a favorite among car detailers. The heads are replaceable, and the handles are made with rubber for a good grip.
Spray Bottle + Vinegar Mix
Sometimes, the best windshield cleaner can be hiding in your kitchen. If you're tired of spending money on commercial cleaning products, then you should grab a spray bottle and make some cleaning formula with vinegar.
In a simple 16-ounce spray bottle, mix equal amounts of white vinegar and water. Just like ammonia-based cleaners, vinegar's acetic acid removes sticky residue, oily film, and bug spatter without damaging your glass. It is also safe for tinted windows. All you have to do is spritz, wipe with a clean microfiber towel, and be amazed by the sparkle and shine.
If you want to add more vigor for hazy buildup or winter — an especially dangerous time for driving anyway — then you should make the mixture a little warm, but never hot, or use a 60/40 vinegar-to-water ratio. You don't have to worry about the smell as well, as it goes away pretty quickly. If you don't have a spray bottle, consider Bar5F's reusable, leak-proof spray bottle, available for just $9.99 on Amazon. You can also pick up some vinegar from your nearest supermarket.