How To Clean The Film From Your Car's Windshield (And Keep It Off)

Protecting your car's windshield isn't hard, and this can make a massive difference in shielding it from harm. And while there are many ways in which you can protect your windshield, one of the most overlooked is cleaning. After all, if your wipers are working perfectly, they'll effortlessly keep your windshield free from grime, dust, and water at all times. But (unfortunately), windshields are absolute magnets for smudges, dirt, smoke residue, and chemical vapor. That's why it's not unusual to find a windshield with a stubborn, greasy film clinging to the inside of the glass.

Cleaning the stubborn haze from your car's windshield might seem daunting. But once it's set in, your wipers won't do the trick, and a quick wipe with a cloth might make the smearing worse. On top of this, that foggy layer will cause severe glare, make night driving downright dangerous, and even reduce visibility. With that in mind, how do you remove the greasy film from your car's windshield — and more importantly, how do you keep it from popping back?

Before you get started, you'll need to gather some supplies. First, you'll want to make sure you have an automotive-safe cleaner — ideally, an ammonia-free glass cleaner to protect your window tint and dashboard. However, if you want to be a bit creative, a DIY mix of white vinegar and water (equal parts) will work just as well. You'll also want to bring along a few microfiber cloths and a bucket of warm, soapy water.