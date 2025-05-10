How Often Should You Change Your Car's Cabin Air Filter?

It's important to remember that different cars will have different recommendations as to when to change the cabin air filter. For example, while Ford recommends every 15,000 to 20,000 miles, Toyota suggests that it should be inspected every 10,000 miles. Inspecting it will enable the technician to see whether it's blocked and needs replacing, or clean enough to do another 10,000 miles of service.

Much like changing your own oil, changing the cabin air filter is usually something that can be done yourself at home with no specialist tools or knowledge required. Normally, the cabin air filter can be accessed behind a panel in the interior, and is simply slid out, and then a new one slid into its place. Your owner's manual should show how to access it, or, failing that, there is likely a YouTube tutorial out there detailing exactly how to tackle it.

Not only is this a quick and simple task to carry out, but it's also one of the cheapest things you can do in terms of maintaining your car. For example, AutoZone charges less than $25 for a Mazda 3 cabin air filter, and changing it should take no more than just a few minutes of your time.

