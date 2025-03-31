7 Of The Best (And 3 Of The Worst) Windshield Wiper Brands

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Owning a vehicle can be exhausting. On top of the big things like choosing the right one for you and your family, picking insurance coverage, and worrying about safety ratings and reliability, you've got to keep up with maintenance. Oil changes need to be done regularly. Tires need to be monitored and replaced when worn. Transmission fluid, coolant, brakes, lighting, and emissions must be checked and repaired or replaced. However, one minor component that's often overlooked is windshield wiper blades.

The problem with wiper blades is that they're a wear-and-replace item, but there's no reliable way to know when they will fail. Blades tear, break, streak, and chatter at some point, and you replace them, often with whatever is most convenient or affordable at the time. However, Ford suggests replacing wiper blades once a year. Doing it every other oil change will keep you on schedule.

With dozens of blades available at gas stations, auto parts stores, and big box retailers, it can be hard to choose the right one for your vehicle. We've got you covered with this list of seven of the best windshield wiper brands — and three of the worst. Factors like price, versatility, blade style, treatment, streak prevention, and durability all contributed to our picks, and my fifteen years of experience in the automotive field also played a part. So, before you pick up a set of replacement wiper blades, read on to gain some knowledge that may help your decision.

