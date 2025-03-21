6 Of The Best Windshield Wiper Blades For Winter (According To Reviews)

One of the best ways to avoid winter car troubles is to replace your windshield wipers with a set that is specifically geared toward withstanding extreme weather and cold temperatures. And, if you're balking at the idea of going through the trouble of doing so, remember that your standard windshield wipers should be replaced at least once a year — so, as the days grow darker, you'll probably find yourself due for a replacement anyway.

Because many commonly used windshield wipers are made from rubber, lower temperatures can have a drastic effect on their utility. As rubber stiffens in cold weather, it becomes less flexible and cannot conform to your windshield as effectively. When wipers aren't making full contact with the glass, a lot of snow and rain will be missed, and you'll see a lot more streaking. Frozen rubber can also crack and strain or break your wipers' connection to your car. That's why silicone blades are generally a better option in the winter, as they don't harden in colder temperatures (or melt in hotter temperatures).

However, with some advancements in technology, there are some rubber wipers that are still effective in the winter. One downside to silicone wipers, though, is that they are often more expensive than their rubber counterparts, which is an important consideration. Here are six of the best windshield wiper blades for winter, based on the reviews of experts and reputable publications. More information on how these wipers were selected can be found at the end of this list. Remember that, when shopping for new blades, you'll want to make sure you're checking what size windshield wipers your car needs.

