10 Of The Highest-Rated Windshield Repair Kits For Quick And Easy DIY Fixes, Ranked

There's nothing quite as frustrating as noticing a chip on your windshield. There are basically two paths to take once you've seen a little star or half-moon on your glass — ignore it and hope a miracle happens, or repair it before it spreads into a cobweb or a crack. The former has a success rate of approximately zero, yet that's the route most of us take because the latter costs time and money. While insurance will often cover a chip, folks generally don't want to deal with sitting on hold with their insurance provider, much less run the risk of raising their rate for a small chip.

For those of us more interested in doing it ourselves, there are dozens of windshield repair kits on the market — in fact, SlashGear has a simple tutorial available right here. A simple search on Amazon brings up an overwhelming series of pictures of vials, tubes, patches, and potions that all claim to be a "miracle fix" for small chips and cracks. Fortunately, SlashGear is here to help sort the wheat from the chaff.

Here, we'll dive into the world of windshield repair with 10 of the highest-rated windshield repair kits available. While we'll be linking to Amazon for most of these products, it should be noted that our picks have great reviews from a number of different sources and not just that online megastore. As a former mechanic myself, I also factored in my own experience with several of these products.

