10 Of The Highest-Rated Windshield Repair Kits For Quick And Easy DIY Fixes, Ranked
There's nothing quite as frustrating as noticing a chip on your windshield. There are basically two paths to take once you've seen a little star or half-moon on your glass — ignore it and hope a miracle happens, or repair it before it spreads into a cobweb or a crack. The former has a success rate of approximately zero, yet that's the route most of us take because the latter costs time and money. While insurance will often cover a chip, folks generally don't want to deal with sitting on hold with their insurance provider, much less run the risk of raising their rate for a small chip.
For those of us more interested in doing it ourselves, there are dozens of windshield repair kits on the market — in fact, SlashGear has a simple tutorial available right here. A simple search on Amazon brings up an overwhelming series of pictures of vials, tubes, patches, and potions that all claim to be a "miracle fix" for small chips and cracks. Fortunately, SlashGear is here to help sort the wheat from the chaff.
Here, we'll dive into the world of windshield repair with 10 of the highest-rated windshield repair kits available. While we'll be linking to Amazon for most of these products, it should be noted that our picks have great reviews from a number of different sources and not just that online megastore. As a former mechanic myself, I also factored in my own experience with several of these products.
10. WD-40 Windshield Repair Kit
The first thing we should mention about the second-best-selling windshield repair kit on Amazon is that it is in no way related to the spray lubricant with the same name. Two kits we'll mention on this ranking claim to be made by a company with the name "WD-40, but neither has any markings or indications that the name is anything but a way to make the product seem a little more recognizable to buyers.
This repair kit is the most barebones set on our list, with an incredibly high rating on Amazon despite a lack of parts. Price must have something to do with that rating, but there are similarly-priced kits that have lower ratings on the site despite a better overall package.
Regardless, this sparse repair kit seems to work for many. Two bottles of liquid repair resin are provided to fill cracks and chips. A push pin and razor blade are provided to clean out the impact point, and the razor is used later to scrape excess resin off the windshield. Clear curing strips — essentially thick stickers — are used to keep the resin in place during the curing process, which is performed using only sunlight, time, and the user's patience. These components are in nearly every repair kit on our list, but only this one provides just those four items and nothing else. At under 10 bucks, I can understand why so many people are willing to give this repair option a shot.
9. WD-40 2-Piece Repair Kit
Some of the windshield repair kits on Amazon are listed under multiple names or manufacturers despite having the same packaging and contents. For example, the parts in this kit — the fourth best seller on Amazon, at the time of writing — match those in the No. 10 and 15 spot.
Despite that issue, this kit, which features a UV curing light (also useful for making gophers glow), a pressure cylinder setup that is secured to the windshield with suction cups, and two vials of glass repair resin, is a bargain for a two-repair package. While it does maintain a 4.7-star rating, many reviewers state that the pressure cylinder's threads are incredibly thin, making cross-threading too easy. Still, as long as you're careful not to over-tighten the threads on the pressure cylinder, and follow the instructions to the letter, most users claim that this kit worked well for them.
Unfortunately, a problem that some users mention about this — one you'll see on many of the kits sold on Amazon — is that those instructions are in less-than-straightforward English. It can be difficult to infer what's being asked of you, and if that's a problem you have experienced before, I'd suggest going with one of the better-known brand names on this list. Those kits tend to include photos, easy-to-read instructions, and even links to video walkthroughs.
The "WD-40" 2-Piece Repair Kit is available for purchase from Amazon for about $22.
8. 3M Windshield Repair Kit
3M's auto repair and refurbishment kits tend to be well respected among people in the know. The company's headlight lens restoration kit is one of the best available, and its collision repair products are some of the best in the industry. Overall, the 3M name has a certain amount of respect behind it, as will happen with a successful company that's been in business since 1902.
However, product reviews don't reflect the company's reputation. A common issue is that the resin simply never cures with this product, and while user error is often the problem with these repair kits, that complaint comes up way too often for it to be a coincidence. The kit's included suction cups don't hold up well, and the grommets in the pressure cylinder don't stay in place — if the cylinder itself doesn't just snap in half, as is often the case. Fortunately, it's marketed as a single-use tool, so durability really doesn't come into play with this kit. It's just a shame it's not as reliable as so many of 3M's other automotive products.
The 3M Windshield Repair Kit can be purchased on Amazon for about $25.
7. Versachem Windshield Repair Kit
Versachem is a company best known for several automotive lubricants and adhesives. A division of the ITW Group, Versachem makes several products familiar to those of us who spent time in the auto repair industry; for example, Mega Grey gasket material and Super Blue RTV Silicone are both useful in stopping the occasional engine leak. Oddly, while Amazon carries nearly all of Versachem's products, its glass repair kit is somehow not available as a package on Amazon, with only the repair resin listed for sale on the site. However, O'Reilly Auto Parts carries a whole kit, which features a pair of pads designed to help create and maintain a vacuum while the resin sets in. Amazon carries similar repair kits of this style under a number of names, but the Versachem brand is far more trusted among automotive pros.
Rather than using a threaded cylinder to maintain pressure during the repair process, the Versachem kit uses a syringe with a locking tab. That syringe pairs with a pad with a small nozzle built into it to keep air out while the included resin sets into the damaged area — up to 1-¼", per the manufacturer. Several users of this kit provided before and after photos to O'Reilly, along with reviews stating that the repair process was pretty straightforward and that repairs were good, if not perfect.
The Versachem Windshield Repair Kit can be purchased from O'Reilly Auto Parts for about $20.
6. J-B Weld Windshield Saver Repair Kit
Another kit made by a well-known name in automotive adhesives, professionals know that J-B Weld makes some of the most popular epoxies and products for our customers' temporary, "money-saving" repairs that we'll have to remove and improve. They're typically functional, but they never look great. In that sense, this kit works about as well as those J-B Weld repairs on plastic underhood parts like air filter boxes — strong, but a bit rough in appearance. Repairs generally look good but rarely eliminate all evidence of damage, and users complain that the resin sometimes remains runny after waiting for the product to cure. Of course, some of that is due to the nature of the resins these repair kits use — availability of direct sunlight, fluctuations in temperature, and time allowed for curing can all affect final results.
The J-B Weld Windshield repair kit includes resin, a cleaning wipe, a curing strip, a push pin and razor blade, a locking syringe to pressurize resin during setup, and a small rubber pedestal that sticks to the windshield and holds the syringe in place. Overall, it's an effective kit that's similar to many others but with step-by-step illustrated instructions printed on the packaging, and a narrated video on J-B Weld's website, to help users get through the repair process unscathed.
The J-B Weld Windshield Saver Repair Kit is available for purchase on Amazon for $13.
5. Blue Star Windshield Repair Kit
Blue Star makes a number of windshield repair kits for both professionals and novices. The company also makes a line of auto lens repair kits, giving folks with damage to brake lenses or turn signal encasements an option outside of purchasing a full replacement. The company has been around since 1978, and its founder holds a number of patents for those repair kits. Blue Star says its philosophy is based on "simplicity of design and ease of operation" and that's reflected in both the straightforward nature of its repair products, and the helpful and thorough video and printed walkthroughs available on its website.
Many customers claim that this is one of the better syringe-based repair kits, although as with all of these fixes, there's a definite limit to what this one can repair. Minor chips and cracks smaller than an inch are the standard for DIY repair kits, but users warn that they haven't had great results using this setup on very small chips, either. Some pros suggest using a diamond-tipped drill bit for those smaller repairs.
Reviews claim that the repairs made by this kit tend to leave a small pit after the resin has cured. However, there are YouTube videos and photos on the instruction sheet that provide good guidance, and if the resin is allowed to set properly, the repairs I have seen seem pretty good.
The Blue Star Windshield Repair Kit can be found on Amazon for $12.
4. Clamper Windshield Repair Kit
Like many of the imported tools and repair kits on Amazon, the Clamper windshield repair kit is listed under several other names on the mega retailer's site. In fact, the same packaging of this popular version of the kit, with the yellow sports car on the box, appears no less than four times on Amazon's top 50 best-seller list of windshield repair kits.
While that might make some buyers think twice about the quality of the product, reviewers note good results from the kit, as well as its low price for the ability to make at least four repairs with the included materials. The best-selling version of the many listings for this kit is this Clamper-branded variant. While many of the components are familiar at this point on our list — four bottles of resin, a reusable pressure cylinder, a pair of razor blades, some curing strips, and a push pin — it also includes an ultraviolet light with suction cups to help cure the repair as well. This handy tool often shows up in professional kits like the one we used at my last auto shop job. It's great for getting consistent results when curing the resin and beats having to check on a car outside every hour or so and hoping the sun wasn't obscured throughout the day.
The Clamper Windshield Repair Kit is available on Amazon for $21.
3. Clearshield Windshield Repair Kit for Starters
Most of the kits on our list represent quick, affordable options for folks who just want to try and fix a problem themselves. And they're all pretty reliable kits — most fall into two or three different categories of repair type, and all have had positive results. However, for someone who experiences a lot of chips and cracks between the ones on the road and on the construction site, a solution that not only works but provides the tools to make frequent repairs might be worth a shot.
Clearshield makes a professional kit designed (and priced) for serious windshield fixes, and lots of them. This $300 repair kit includes pro-grade repair tools and enough materials for over 200 repairs, making it a tough sell for many DIY-ers just looking for a cheap, quick alternative to calling Safelite for a new windshield. However, if you're willing to pay and you've got enough friends and/or vehicles to justify a set capable of literally hundreds of repairs, it's worth thinking about investing.
In fact, I know more than a few automotive technicians who use a kit just like this and became the de facto chip repair tech in their shop, netting themselves a nice bit of income for a job that is mostly "set it and forget it" type work. It might just be worth it, if you've got the motivation — and the money.
The Clearshield Windshield Repair Kit for Starters is sold on Amazon for around $300.
2. Permatex Bullseye Windshield Repair Kit
A company that has been around since 1909, Permatex has a long history of products designed to improve or repair other issues. From its first product, a shellac that bonded bicycle tires to their rims, Permatex has gone on to be a major name in automotive gaskets, lubricants, and repair kits.
Permatex's Bullseye Windshield Repair Kit is a simple setup similar to J-B Weld's and Versachem's — a syringe provides a vacuum to remove air during the resin application process, and a separate adhesive pad is used to hold resin in the remaining pit until natural light, or a UV light, cures the repair. It provides the materials for one repair, and it's a little on the expensive side, but the Permatex kit frequently gets good results. I personally have experience using this simple kit, and both times I have used it, a small, barely noticeable pit was all that remained of the nickel-sized chips I repaired.
This kit deserves a mention on our list due in part to a low price but, more importantly, thanks to some easy-to-follow instructions. Directions are in plain English and feature multiple photos to help even the most novice DIY'er make a repair on their own. It also performed very well on YouTuber Project Farm's head-to-head demonstration video, making a repair that rated very well in several categories.
The Permatex Bullseye Windshield Repair Kit is available on Amazon for about $12.
1. Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit
The Rain-X brand has a fascinating history, starting from a single idea in the early 1970s to repel water and soil from USAF aircraft. That idea and its resulting product spawned a company that grew into the massive global business it is today. Windshield treatments, wiper blades, glass cleaners, and even home shower door treatments are all part of Rain-X's product lineup today.
The Rain-X kit provides a great balance in what it offers. It's a simple DIY setup with straightforward instructions that feature in-depth descriptions of each step and multiple illustrations. It's under $20 and is available at nearly every auto repair store. Walmart, Target, and Amazon also carry it, as do many grocery and convenience stores. I've even seen this kit at gas stations. It includes enough materials to make multiple chip repairs, and it's well-reviewed, with users and pros mentioning a good resin strength and little to no visibility after the repair is performed.
Rain-X's website also helps make its products easy to recommend. Multiple videos provide step-by-step instructions on how to properly use the company's products, and these high-quality instructions are designed to help novice users understand each step in the repair process, no matter which Rain-X product is being discussed.
The Rain-X Windshield Repair Kit is $15 on Amazon.
Methodology
As mentioned in our introduction, SlashGear used a number of sources to put together this ranked list of 10 of the highest-rated windshield repair kits for quick and easy DIY fixes. Amazon's ratings were a starting point, but given the similarity and questionable origin of both that site's products and reviews, other opinions had to be included.
Reviews on sites for auto parts stores like Auto Zone, Advance Auto Parts, and O'Reilly were aggregated, along with those from popular retailers like Walmart and Target. The opinions of professional glass installers and mechanics who perform these services were found online, and those thoughts were factored into our list, along with my own history as a former automotive technician.
For several years, I used a professional toolset very similar to the Clearshield kit mentioned in this list, along with several of the DIY kits per customer requests throughout my career. Since moving on from that line of work, I've used nearly every one of the kits on this list, along with several others ordered from Amazon or picked up at the local auto parts store, for friends, neighbors, and on my own vehicles. In my experience, I've seen a full range of results — from a practically invisible repair to cracks and chips that have become far worse after using a repair kit.