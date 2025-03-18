Who Invented Windshield Wipers? All About The Woman Behind The Revolutionary Safety Feature

The automotive industry has been male-dominated since time immemorial. Men founded most, if not all, car companies and created the cars, too. But some vital contributions and innovations are actually from women, whose names are often overlooked when discussing the industry's history. One who made a mark is Mary Anderson, the woman who invented the windshield wiper.

Before Anderson conceptualized her ingenious cleaning tool, drivers had to deal with visibility issues in the rain or snow. The story goes that Anderson had her eureka moment while visiting New York City in the early 1900s. As she was riding a streetcar (a tram in today's world), she observed how the driver frequently stopped the vehicle to manually remove the snow off the windshield. So she came up with a device that could help streetcar drivers clear the windshield from the inside. Her design consisted of a lever-operated wiper blade attached to a spring-loaded arm for easier and faster cleaning of rain, snow, or debris.

Anderson's windshield wiper was the first functional design of its kind, but automakers didn't immediately embrace it. While her patent application was granted in November 1903, she never earned anything from her invention. Still, Anderson is regarded as one of the most influential women in automotive history.

