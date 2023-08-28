The 10 Most Influential Women In Automotive History

The history of the automotive industry is filled with innovators and visionaries. Many of the most famous brands are named after the men who founded their respective automotive companies — Ford, Oldsmobile, Mercedez-Benz, Toyota, Honda, and many more.

However, beneath this male-dominated narrative lies the overlooked or ignored contributions of women. Many of these cars simply wouldn't be the same if it weren't for the trailblazing women behind the scenes. At the time, history largely ignored or airbrushed the impact women had on the automotive industry. However, as these events slip further into the past, we can look at them with a new perspective.

In this article, we're showcasing 10 influential women who changed the automotive industry forever. Although there are undoubtedly many more women who should be recognized for their efforts, these 10 were pioneers in their field and not only faced the unknown when it came to automobiles but also faced adversity through the societal pressures that they endured. These women, whether they were designers, drivers, or engineers, helped to fundamentally change the automotive landscape into what we know today — all while shattering barriers and paving the way for future generations.