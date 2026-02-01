You Shouldn't Use A Microfiber Towel If It's Touched The Ground - Here's Why
A crucial step in the process of washing your car is giving it a good wipe afterward. This prevents hard water build-up, which stains your windows and hinders visibility. It also keeps the paint nice and shiny. The go-to option for wiping and drying your car after washing it has been the venerable microfiber cloth. They're soft, and they're excellent at absorbing water without leaving a trail. Having a quality microfiber cloth is always a good idea, as some of the cheap stuff can hurt your paint.
Picture this situation: You're done with the shampooing and the washing, and you pick up your microfiber cloth to wipe, but you accidentally drop it on the ground. This is an unfortunate situation that you wouldn't want to find yourself in, but your first instinct might just be to pick up the microfiber cloth and continue cleaning the car anyway. Here's why that's not a good idea, and why you should always have a backup cloth for these types of emergencies.
A microfiber that has hit the ground isn't all that useful
Microfiber cloths, as well as being good at absorbing water, are also very good at absorbing tiny particles of debris from the ground. Wiping down your car with a microfiber cloth that has attracted this sort of dirt is bad news for your paint, as it could scratch it. Even if you don't notice it immediately, it can leave a mark on the bodywork.
This is why you should always have a clean backup cloth with you, because if your cloth does get dropped, a quick rinse isn't going to help much. It needs a proper wash in a washing machine, and you should avoid using fabric softeners, as they can decrease the cloth's effectiveness. Interestingly, dirt and grime can also get lodged into the microfiber cloth while cleaning the lower areas of the car and the wheels, as these are areas where dirt build-up is much larger than, say, the windows or the roof. This is why it's always a good idea to carry a few different cloths, and to designate each one for each corresponding area of the car.
A small bag or box is handy to keep around, as you can put each microfiber cloth in it once you're done using it, reducing the risk of dropping it on the floor. The important thing to remember is that you should never, under any circumstances, continue using a microfiber cloth if it has come into contact with the ground, as your car's bodywork will not take that well. You might even have to deal with professional polishing and buffing, and the costs of that can add up pretty quickly. That said, there are some easy DIY methods for removing scratches from your paintwork.