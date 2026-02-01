You Shouldn't Use A Microfiber Towel If It's Touched The Ground - Here's Why

Microfiber cloths, as well as being good at absorbing water, are also very good at absorbing tiny particles of debris from the ground. Wiping down your car with a microfiber cloth that has attracted this sort of dirt is bad news for your paint, as it could scratch it. Even if you don't notice it immediately, it can leave a mark on the bodywork.

This is why you should always have a clean backup cloth with you, because if your cloth does get dropped, a quick rinse isn't going to help much. It needs a proper wash in a washing machine, and you should avoid using fabric softeners, as they can decrease the cloth's effectiveness. Interestingly, dirt and grime can also get lodged into the microfiber cloth while cleaning the lower areas of the car and the wheels, as these are areas where dirt build-up is much larger than, say, the windows or the roof. This is why it's always a good idea to carry a few different cloths, and to designate each one for each corresponding area of the car.

A small bag or box is handy to keep around, as you can put each microfiber cloth in it once you're done using it, reducing the risk of dropping it on the floor. The important thing to remember is that you should never, under any circumstances, continue using a microfiber cloth if it has come into contact with the ground, as your car's bodywork will not take that well. You might even have to deal with professional polishing and buffing, and the costs of that can add up pretty quickly. That said, there are some easy DIY methods for removing scratches from your paintwork.