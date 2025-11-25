Can Costco's Microfiber Towels Hurt Your Car's Paint? Here's What Pros Say

Any car owner can pay to have their ride detailed, but thanks to 10 popular car cleaning tips worth trying, you can do it yourself. Using the right wash and the best quality towels is part of that DIY approach. But when it comes to Kirkland microfiber towels sold at Costco, could you ruin your car's paint job? The answer's not as straightforward as you might think.

Michael Mankarious reviewed the towels on Detailer's Finest Academy, pointing out that there's some nuance, based on whether the car has hard or soft paint. The softer the paint, the more likely the towels will scratch the car. "A Costco towel may be perfectly fine on a BMW," he wrote, "but on a black Lexus, you might notice micro-marring." Detail Projects reviewed the towels too, concluding that while they work well, you should watch how you use them. The harder you press, the more likely you'll damage the paint. Jon Delieu from Forensic Detailing noted that the towel's condition also plays a part. "If they're really old and brittle, they'll be more likely to put scratches in."

In the end, the best move is to take care with these towels and, if in doubt, don't use them. Though they do appear to be safe, it's up to you to determine if your car's paint will hold up. To find out more about what towels are safe to use on your vehicle, reach out to a local professional or visit the manufacturer's website.