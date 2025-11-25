Can Costco's Microfiber Towels Hurt Your Car's Paint? Here's What Pros Say
Any car owner can pay to have their ride detailed, but thanks to 10 popular car cleaning tips worth trying, you can do it yourself. Using the right wash and the best quality towels is part of that DIY approach. But when it comes to Kirkland microfiber towels sold at Costco, could you ruin your car's paint job? The answer's not as straightforward as you might think.
Michael Mankarious reviewed the towels on Detailer's Finest Academy, pointing out that there's some nuance, based on whether the car has hard or soft paint. The softer the paint, the more likely the towels will scratch the car. "A Costco towel may be perfectly fine on a BMW," he wrote, "but on a black Lexus, you might notice micro-marring." Detail Projects reviewed the towels too, concluding that while they work well, you should watch how you use them. The harder you press, the more likely you'll damage the paint. Jon Delieu from Forensic Detailing noted that the towel's condition also plays a part. "If they're really old and brittle, they'll be more likely to put scratches in."
In the end, the best move is to take care with these towels and, if in doubt, don't use them. Though they do appear to be safe, it's up to you to determine if your car's paint will hold up. To find out more about what towels are safe to use on your vehicle, reach out to a local professional or visit the manufacturer's website.
Costco microfiber towel reviews and warranty information
Beyond trying them on your car's exterior, Costco's microfiber towels, known as Kirkland Signature Ultra Plus Microfiber Towels, can be used on the interior. From your dashboard to your steering wheel, which may have a flat bottom, any surface would benefit from a few passes with these towels. They can be used for tougher jobs as well, like cleaning your car's door jams and even the engine bay.
Costco members score the towels a 4.8 out of 5, based on 1113 reviews on the company's website. Customers are happy with the towels overall, as they're used for everything from car detailing to cleaning electronics, and even musical instruments. But the negative reviews point out that the towels leave streaks on car windows. They seem to leave behind quite a bit of lint as well, and one person stated that the towels are thinner than they once were.
Kirkland microfiber towels are available on Costco's website in a pack of 36 for $19.99. You can get same-day delivery based on your location, or you can likely find them at your nearest Costco. If you're not satisfied with the towels, Costco will refund your money. Eurow, the towels' manufacturer, offers a limited warranty of 30 days, and you'll need to contact their customer service, who determine whether you get a refund or replacement.