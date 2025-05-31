Why Do Some Steering Wheels Have A Flat Bottom?

Flat-bottom steering wheels — you have most likely seen them in sporty coupes, supercars, or even some electric vehicles, but their function and purpose may still remain a mystery. Although this design decision seems like a stylistic flourish, there is more involved than just aesthetics. Originally a motorsport invention to make more space in tiny cabins, these unique and cool steering wheels have gradually crept into mainstream cars for a combination of purposes.

Advertisement

Legroom is one of the main advantages. Particularly taller drivers, especially those with lower seating positions or tighter cabins, often find it simpler to slide in and out of cars fitted with flat-bottom wheels. The little additional space at the base of the wheel can make getting in and out of the car rather more pleasant.

One cannot overlook the sporty appeal, though. Even in vehicles not especially designed for the track, a flat-bottom wheel is a clear expression of performance. It echoes the racing roots from which the design sprang and points to a sense of accuracy and control. Therefore, manufacturers sometimes include them in sport-oriented models or special trim packages to support that performance-first branding, even if the driving dynamics stay basically unaltered.

Advertisement