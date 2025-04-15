What Are The Stripes On Racing Car Steering Wheels For?
Because they determine the direction a vehicle will go, steering wheels are among a car's most important parts. They often operate using rack and pinion steering, some steering wheels are heated, and most look alike — but there are cool steering wheels that go against the norm. Among them are some with a stripe design on the rim at 12 o'clock.
While not common for ordinary cars, steering wheels used for racing and performance cars normally have one or more colored stripes on top. This basically acts as a marker noting the steering wheel's center position, which helps the driver execute big, fast turns with sequential steering and countersteering, monitoring the steering wheel's position in relation to the tires.
Drivers in motorsports must be constantly aware of the position of the car's wheels to maintain accurate control and peak performance, particularly when negotiating turns and drifting. This is why steering-wheel markers use bright colors, like red or yellow stripes, which make it easy for the driver to immediately see the marker's position and make corrections if needed.
Racing origins with a practical purpose
The first use of the steering-wheel stripe is often attributed to American race car driver Mark Donohue. An inductee of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, Donahue was known for his mechanical proficiency and racing aptitude — he could fix, tune, and race his own cars because of his background in engineering. His use of a top center marker on a steering wheel is discussed in Carl Lopez's book "Going Faster: Mastering The Art of Race Driving," which describes Donahue as always putting a one-inch strip of tape on his steering wheel to see the direction it was pointing when he exited a corner.
While the steering-wheel stripes are mostly found on race cars, some regular vehicles, including the 2020 Ford Raptor, have a red stripe on the steering wheel as standard. Several models of the Porsche, and BMW performance variants, also have, or can be equipped with, steering wheels with the stripe.
For drivers who would like to upgrade their stock steering wheel's look, a popular customization is to either replace the wheel with an aftermarket racing version, send it to a customization shop, or simply add the racing stripe as a DIY. The simpler do-it-yourself options, which are also the least costly, are done using colored electrical tape or purchasing pre-cut vinyl stickers and applying them to the steering wheel rim. This basic customization is a practical and great way to enhance the look of a steering wheel.