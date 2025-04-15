What Are The Stripes On Racing Car Steering Wheels For?

Because they determine the direction a vehicle will go, steering wheels are among a car's most important parts. They often operate using rack and pinion steering, some steering wheels are heated, and most look alike — but there are cool steering wheels that go against the norm. Among them are some with a stripe design on the rim at 12 o'clock.

While not common for ordinary cars, steering wheels used for racing and performance cars normally have one or more colored stripes on top. This basically acts as a marker noting the steering wheel's center position, which helps the driver execute big, fast turns with sequential steering and countersteering, monitoring the steering wheel's position in relation to the tires.

Drivers in motorsports must be constantly aware of the position of the car's wheels to maintain accurate control and peak performance, particularly when negotiating turns and drifting. This is why steering-wheel markers use bright colors, like red or yellow stripes, which make it easy for the driver to immediately see the marker's position and make corrections if needed.

