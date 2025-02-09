7 Of The Cheapest Cars With Heated Steering Wheels

A lot has changed since steering wheels were invented by French engineer Alfred Vacheron in 1894. Notably, Chrysler made power assists commercially available in 1951 to help make steering easier, and as steering wheel technology advanced over the years, drivers became used to airbags, electronic controls and buttons, paddle shifters, as well as heating and cooling elements.

For those who don't like the winter cold, heated steering wheels can prove useful in combating the initial chill. And while it was once the exclusive preserve of expensive, higher-end cars, the feature is becoming increasingly more common, and has begun to trickle down to become available on cheaper cars, including those under $30,000. If a heated steering wheel is essential for your next car, we've compiled seven of the cheapest cars with heated steering wheels to help give you an idea of where to look. The entries in this list are ordered by their starting price, with more expensive cars listed first.