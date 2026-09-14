14 Useful Laptop Accessories Worth Adding To Your Wishlist

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Back in the day, you had a desktop computer and a laptop, the latter being an extension to the former since it wasn't powerful enough to do more than light work. That has changed. Laptops have become powerhouses with all-day batteries that can play AAA games and rip through heavy workloads like paper. Now, you can comfortably own a laptop, and ... period. No desktop required. Assuming a laptop is — or will become — your main computing device, we have a few recommendations for laptop accessories to make the most of it.

We're aiming for a wide variety of items you can find on Amazon, with an emphasis on affordability. Everything we show here is something actually useful to a laptop user (based in large part on personal experience) because the last thing we want is for you to buy a bunch of cheap products that only end up in the trash. These 14 accessories are ones we think deserve a spot on your wish list.