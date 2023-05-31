Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Review: A Wireless Mouse With Shocking Tracking Abilities

At the briefing we received on the mouse, the representatives from Logitech mentioned how their mouse has been designed to accommodate a wide range of hand sizes, from quite small to very big. However, if your hands are on the larger end of the scale you probably won't find this to be true. The entire mouse can almost fit inside the palm of a larger set of hands. Couple that with the flatter profile, and you end up in a situation where it's hard to get a truly comfortable and secure grip on the mouse itself.

If you aim for a traditional grip, where your knuckles are level with the high point of the mouse, and your fingers are on the buttons, it all goes wrong. Your fingers will overshoot, and the back of your hand will have absolutely no support. In order to use the mouse, you'll be forced to position your hand in a way that makes it look like an angry spider. The desk takes will take most of your hand's weight, and your movement will be somewhat limited.

The easiest way to use this mouse, if your hands are a bit big, involves resting the heel of your hand on the desk and manipulating the mouse with your fingers. However, there is something the MX Anywhere 3S holds over the MX Master. It is a truly ambidextrous mouse and you'll have just as easy a time using this left-handed as you would using it with your right.