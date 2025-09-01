Why There's A Green Dot Next To Your MacBook Camera (And How To Turn It Off)

Apple's emphasis on privacy and security over the years is a feat worth applauding. You may have noticed a green light lit up next to the camera on your MacBook — this indicates that the FaceTime camera is currently in use by an app or service. You can test this by firing up Photo Booth or starting a solo Google Meet session.

Whenever an app or a website requests a live feed from your MacBook's camera, the green dot next to it lights up. Apple claims "the camera is engineered so that it can't be activated without the camera indicator light also turning on."

Though you cannot disable this green dot, you can choose to restrict certain apps from ever accessing the camera itself. You can do this by navigating to System Settings > Privacy & Security > Camera, and toggling individual apps off. This green light is different from the privacy indicators that show up next to the Control Center on your Mac.

You cannot disable the privacy indicators on your Mac's main screen — be it an iMac or the built-in display of your MacBook. With so many solid docking stations available for laptops, you can dock your MacBook and rely on a bigger monitor to get tasks done. In such cases, you can choose to hide the colored dots from popping up on external displays — here's how.