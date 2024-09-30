6 Security Settings To Change On Your New Mac

One of the most important steps to secure your Mac is setting up a lock screen passcode, especially if you often use it in public or shared spaces. To set your Mac to require a password, open System Settings by clicking the Apple logo in the top-left corner. Go to Security & Privacy > General, then select Require password after sleep or screensaver begins. Choose how soon you want the password to be required, either immediately or after a short delay (e.g., 1-5 minutes). You can also add a lock screen message with your contact info in case it's lost.

Finally, set a strong password. Stay away from common password mistakes like pet names or birthdays, and opt for something unique but easy to remember. If you're using a model with Touch ID, make sure to enable that for extra security.

To make sure your Mac's lock screen settings work as intended, you should also tweak your sleep settings so that your display does not stay on for too long after inactivity. Head to System Preferences, open Energy Saver, and set a shorter time for the screen to turn off when it is idle. For even quicker access, consider setting up a Hot Corner — a handy macOS shortcut that can lock your screen instantly when you move the cursor to a designated corner. We have a how-to guide on setting up a Hot Corner and other game-changing Mac features to make your device easier to use.

