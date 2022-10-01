What You Need To Do If You Forgot Your MacBook Password

It's a problem that affects us all at some point: you turn on an older device, only to be faced with a login screen requesting a password you can no longer remember. You can attempt to guess the password, and that may work if you have the bad habit of only using a handful of options for all of your devices and accounts. If you tend to create strong, unique passwords, however, the odds that you'll suddenly remember the random numbers and letters are very low.

Fortunately, Apple anticipated this problem and made it simple to reset a MacBook's password directly from the laptop. Don't worry, you won't have to factory reset the Mac – though if the thought of that makes you panic, it may be a good time to back up your MacBook before something worse happens. The entire password-resetting process can be wrapped up in around 10 minutes or so, though it does all depend on having at least one key piece of information that will verify your identity, such as the Apple ID registered to the device. If you've forgotten those details, too, you're looking at more of a hassle, as you'll likely have to contact Apple for assistance at that point.