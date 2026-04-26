Does Your USB Cable Support Fast Charging? Here's How To Tell

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Fast charging can mean the difference between comfortably topping up your device's battery while you're in the shower and waiting hours just to get enough charge to last you through the rest of the day. But those improved charging speeds require every point in the power chain to support fast charging, from your charging brick to your USB cable and, of course, the device itself. But what if you're not sure whether your USB cable supports fast charging? Is there any way to determine its capabilities?

The bad news is that there often isn't a way to tell at a glance, mostly because most manufacturers don't print charging speeds or data transfer rates on their cables. The good news is that we don't have to do that; you can often figure out what a cable can do by referring to the manufacturer or, failing that, by doing your own testing. In this article, we'll cover several ways of determining the charging speed of a given USB cable. These include a physical examination, referencing external documentation, and using some simple math to calculate the speed yourself. So, here's how to tell if your USB cable supports fast charging.