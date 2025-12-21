Don't Waste Money On Dual Monitors: Use This Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many productivity experts and even some gaming enthusiasts recommend getting two monitors for your workstation. The extra desktop real estate is a game-changer, allowing you to run several apps side by side without turning them into comically small windows. However, plunking two displays on your desk has drawbacks — they will double the space that your computer would take up, meaning you'd have less space for other things on your desk. You'd also need two extra video output ports on your desktop or laptop, as you cannot plug multiple screens into a single HDMI port and use them independently, even if you use a splitter. You must also consider that no two monitors are exactly the same, so you might see subtle color differences between your different monitors (unless you have them professionally calibrated), especially if you use different brands or models.

It's for these reasons that you should look into ultrawide monitors — these displays go beyond the usual 16:9 screen and instead offer ultrawide 21:9 or super-widescreen 32:9 aspect ratios. The former offer 33% more horizontal space while the latter is essentially just two 16:9 monitors combined into one. For example, my 29-inch LG monitor is twice as wide as the 15-inch display on my laptop, while also being more than 3 and a half inches taller, allowing me to work all day long without straining my eyes.

So, if you choose this type of screen, you're getting the same benefit of a larger desktop but without the added hassle dual displays. You also remove the distracting bezel separating your two screens, allowing you to seamlessly enjoy your games on a widescreen format. Furthermore, Windows 11's Snap Layouts feature is smart enough to give you various options to make it easier to manage multiple apps on one giant display.