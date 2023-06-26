Can You Use Multiple Monitors With A Single HDMI Port?

The only thing better than one big, fancy monitor is two big, fancy monitors. Multiple displays have become increasingly popular in recent years due to the falling prices of high-quality monitors and the ease with which modern operating systems (OS) can use them. With Windows and Mac, all it takes is plugging in an HDMI cable.

Multiple monitors are good for productivity because they allow you to see more of your work simultaneously or have different tasks on each monitor. They're good for gaming because you get more screen real estate for all those pretty pixels. If you've got the desk space for an extra monitor and your hardware is up to the task, it's hard to pass up the flexibility a second (or third) monitor brings.

But what if you have a computer with only one HDMI port and you're already using it or want to have two monitors instead of just one? Good news, you're not out of options. There are plenty of ways to expand your display, even if your ports are limited.