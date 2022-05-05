How To Use Your Android As A Second Monitor For Your PC

It's possible to connect an Android device to any Windows PC, which opens the door to a plethora of new possibilities in terms of multi-tasking and cross-platform productivity. In fact, Android devices integrate quite well with Windows desktops, laptops, or tablets. Using the Phone Link app, you can seamlessly connect your Android smartphone with a Windows PC to do a variety of things (via Microsoft). This includes seeing phone notifications on a computer, transferring photos between mobile and desktop devices, and even using Android apps on Windows.

It also lets you project the screen of your Android smartphone onto a Windows computer. However, it won't work the other way around, meaning Phone Link doesn't let you use your Android device as a secondary PC monitor. Unlike Apple's Sidecar display extension feature, Android and Windows devices are yet to receive something as seamless when it comes to native screen-casting. Fortunately, you can use third-party applications like "Spacedesk," which is free app that can accomplish something similar.