What's The Difference Between Ultra-Wide And Super-Widescreen Monitors?

Not all monitors are created equal. They come in different display specifications that match every need. For casual use, you could get away with just the standard 16:9 monitors. They're just right for when you need a screen larger than your laptop that can still easily fit in your cramped workstation. But if you often multitask, design graphics, or edit spreadsheets and feel that 16:9 is too cramped, then that's a clear sign to upgrade your computer monitor. In that case, an ultra-wide or super-widescreen monitor might just be what you need.

At first, you might think that the ultra-wide and super-widescreen are just a minor distinction in monitor naming, but they're actually very different from each other. What sets these two monitor types apart is the aspect ratio. An ultra-wide monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio, usually with resolutions like 2560x1080 and 3440x1440. A super-widescreen monitor, on the other hand, offers an aspect ratio of 32:9, with common resolutions being 3840x1080 and 5120x1440.