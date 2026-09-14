MapQuest Isn't Owned By Google – Here's The Company Behind The App
In case you haven't heard, MapQuest recently found itself at the center of the never-ending news cycle for reasons that few may have predicted even a few months ago. The newsworthy turn didn't stem from any shrewd business moves made by the mapping service's ownership, but instead from its decision not to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America on its platform, a directive put into motion by current U.S. President Donald Trump.
The president's directive drew both the support and opposition you'd expect from those on each side of the political spectrum. However, those opposed to the move were quick to seize on MapQuest's defiant stance. They downloaded the app in droves, helping MapQuest overtake Google Maps to become the most downloaded navigational tool in the App Store and the most downloaded free app overall. That led many to wonder who, exactly, is reaping the benefits of that massive boost in downloads.
Though it was already deemed one of the best alternatives to Google Maps on Android, even MapQuest's parent company System1 likely couldn't have foreseen the 300% spike in downloads. MapQuest leadership says ignoring the president's name change was an "easy" call, if only because it was in line with the company's 2025 decision not to rename the Gulf of Mexico. MapQuest leadership even winkingly embraced the current attention by building a tool into their platform that allows users to create their own personalized name for the Great Lake at the center of the controversy.
What to know about MapQuest's ownership history
If you're curious about MapQuest's parent company, System1 describes itself as an "omnichannel digital marketing platform, powered by Machine Learning and AI, that monetizes internet traffic by putting the right ads in front of the right people at the right time." The company's headquarters are in Marina del Rey, California. System1 took ownership of MapQuest for an undisclosed sum in 2019, and at present, operates the brand alongside others including Startpage, Info.com, HowStuffWorks, Answers, CouponFollow, 1.org, Dogpile, Vanish AI, and RoadWarrior.
While it's unclear what System1 paid for MapQuest, Verizon apparently considered the deal too small to file a separate financial disclosure. Not long after its launch in 1996, MapQuest was seen as a pioneer in online navigation, with millions of users consulting the online platform to get directions from Point A to Point B. The MapQuest brand was so big in the '90s that AOL ponied up a whopping $1.1 billion to acquire it in 1999. The rise of navigational tools from Google and Apple eventually put a serious dent in MapQuest's market dominance. The platform later became part of Verizon's $4.4 billion acquisition of AOL.
For the record, it was Verizon that sold the MapQuest platform to System1 in 2019. It remains to be seen just how long the navigational service will ride its current resurgence, but for now it remains one of the most talked-about properties in the navigational tool market, and System1 is no doubt thrilled to be at the helm.