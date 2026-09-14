MapQuest Isn't Owned By Google – Here's The Company Behind The App

In case you haven't heard, MapQuest recently found itself at the center of the never-ending news cycle for reasons that few may have predicted even a few months ago. The newsworthy turn didn't stem from any shrewd business moves made by the mapping service's ownership, but instead from its decision not to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America on its platform, a directive put into motion by current U.S. President Donald Trump.

The president's directive drew both the support and opposition you'd expect from those on each side of the political spectrum. However, those opposed to the move were quick to seize on MapQuest's defiant stance. They downloaded the app in droves, helping MapQuest overtake Google Maps to become the most downloaded navigational tool in the App Store and the most downloaded free app overall. That led many to wonder who, exactly, is reaping the benefits of that massive boost in downloads.

Though it was already deemed one of the best alternatives to Google Maps on Android, even MapQuest's parent company System1 likely couldn't have foreseen the 300% spike in downloads. MapQuest leadership says ignoring the president's name change was an "easy" call, if only because it was in line with the company's 2025 decision not to rename the Gulf of Mexico. MapQuest leadership even winkingly embraced the current attention by building a tool into their platform that allows users to create their own personalized name for the Great Lake at the center of the controversy.