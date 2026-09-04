An Old-School Name In Navigation Just Took Google Maps' Top Spot In The US

Given the ubiquity and market dominance of Google Maps, you may never have heard of MapQuest, but it was the original mapping service for the digital age, and early internet users will remember it for its printable, turn-by-turn directions. While MapQuest may no longer be a household name, it's enjoyed a resurgence thanks to its decision to keep calling Lake Ontario, well, Lake Ontario, rather than Lake America, as dictated by the U.S. president, Donald Trump, following the failure of U.S. trade negotiators to reach a settlement over tariffs with their northern neighbor.

Following the move, MapQuest rocketed up the app download charts, first becoming the most downloaded navigation app in the U.S. App Store before climbing to No. 1 among all free apps. MapQuest also has a novelty service that lets anyone rename Lake Ontario to anything they like — a trick it pulled with the Gulf of Mexico renaming, too — the sharing of which likely helped it gain mindshare and market share.

"We took the same approach we did with the Gulf of Mexico: be part of the conversation, and give people an app that keeps the names they're familiar with," said Doug Berger, general manager of MapQuest. "Hundreds of thousands of people signaled to us this weekend that we got it right, by downloading our app."