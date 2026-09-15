Why Android Auto Doesn't Work With Your VPN (And How To Fix It)

While wireless Android Auto has its fair share of upsides, the experience is not all that seamless. From slightly reduced connection reliability to increased battery drain, there are a handful of things you need to be mindful of. In addition to these, wireless Android Auto may not work when you connect a phone that's running a VPN. Upon doing so, you may see a screen that reads "Communication error 21 – Being connected to a VPN may prevent Android Auto from starting. If you're using a VPN, turn it off and try reconnecting to Android Auto."

Remember, this is not a VPN-specific error. You might get the same message across different VPNs. And the reason you get this error, or more precisely why Android Auto doesn't work with a VPN, essentially comes down to how your smartphone and Android Auto communicate. Remember, Bluetooth is responsible for establishing the initial connection. As soon as that part is complete, Wi-Fi takes over. That's why wireless Android Auto turns on your phone's Wi-Fi. And when Android Auto and your smartphone are communicating over Wi-Fi, an active VPN, in simple terms, is likely to conflict with that. This is because a VPN changes how your phone routes network traffic and this doesn't always align with Android Auto's networking.

So, when an active VPN is detected, your phone sometimes throws "Communication error 21." Even Google's own guidance suggests disabling any active VPN before connecting your phone to Android Auto. But if you don't want to do that, there are solutions to fix the problem.