Why Does Wireless Android Auto Turn On Your Phone's Wi-Fi?

A year after Apple launched CarPlay, Google followed suit with its own platform, Android Auto. If you own a compatible car and an Android smartphone, getting started with Android Auto is probably one of the best things you can do for your everyday commutes. It offers a better view of your navigation on your car's larger, more accessible infotainment screen and lets you control music playback without squinting at your phone's smaller screen while driving.

Supported car models take this convenience a step further by enabling you to use Android Auto wirelessly. This way, you don't even have to take your phone out of your pocket when you get in your vehicle. It's fair to assume that wireless Android Auto works over Bluetooth — and you'd be right, except that's only half true. While Android Auto requires you to connect your phone to your car via Bluetooth the very first time, most of the data exchange actually happens over Wi-Fi.

No, there's no hidden router in your car. Android Auto uses a technology called Wi-Fi Direct, which creates a peer-to-peer connection between your smartphone and your car, where information can be exchanged without a router in between. This is why getting in your car turns on your phone's Wi-Fi automatically.