5 Of The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Using Android Auto

The purpose of the Android Auto framework is to make it easier to connect your Android smartphone to your car and utilize its features through your onboard infotainment system. Compared to manually messing with your phone and car's settings, it's definitely a more streamlined approach, though as with any system meant to facilitate conversation between two devices, things can sometimes get a little lost in translation.

While the whole point of Android Auto is to handle all the minutiae of connecting your phone to your car for you, if you just leave the whole thing to manage itself, you could end up making a handful of different mistakes that would diminish the overall usefulness of the system. Not everyone is comfortable with these kinds of newer systems, and it's normal to experience hiccups, but so long as you avoid these mistakes, your Android Auto experience should be substantially better, as well as more convenient for your particular needs.