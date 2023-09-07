How To Download Offline Maps For Android Auto

The best thing about cars is that they can take you anywhere — even to places without mobile network coverage. To stay safe and on-route in signal-sketchy areas, offline maps are a valuable tool. With Android Auto, you can download maps onto your phone and use them on your car's display whenever your phone is connected.

To do this, you'll need a vehicle that supports Android Auto, a phone running Android 6.0 or higher, and a USB cable to connect the phone to the car display. Once you have the maps downloaded, all you'll need to do is connect your phone and launch the Android Auto app to get access to your maps on the car's display.

Here's everything you need to know about how to download offline maps with Google Maps, how to use them, and a quick guide to the features you can and can't use without an internet connection.