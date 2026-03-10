The 10 Best Cars Of 2026, According To Consumer Reports

Americans have purchased around 16 million cars per year from 2023 to 2025, and that doesn't look like it's going to change too drastically any time soon. That said, there are a lot of things to consider if you're looking to join in on the fun. With industry analysts expecting, as of early 2026, that retail prices will continue to rise, buying the right car has become increasingly important.

That's easier said than done, though, given the sheer amount of options available. No matter the type of vehicle or one's price bracket, there's bound to be at least a handful of strong contenders, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. This is where automotive reviews and trusted, long-running outlets like Consumer Reports (CR) come into the picture.

While nothing will ever beat test-driving a car and getting some hands-on time, lists like Consumer Reports' top 10 cars for 2026 can offer useful guidance and help steer buyers in the right direction(s). It's not the be-all-end-all of lists, of course, but it can offer a useful data point to consider alongside other outlets and any first-hand experience one can accrue.