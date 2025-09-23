Every Toyota Camry Generation Ranked From Worst To Best

It seems like every Toyota Camry generation has something going for it. From good resale value to longevity of over 250,000 miles (like my 1990 Camry), various Camry generations have developed well-known reputations. Unfortunately, some of those reputations are pretty poor. Whether it's recalls for electrical issues, excessive oil consumption, or engine problems, Camry owners need to look out for a variety of potential problems.

While things like the Camry dent may easily be explained by user error, not every issue has a simple explanation. There is, therefore, a lot to know before buying a Toyota Camry, including which models you might want to avoid and which could be worth the investment, whether they're new or used.

To help guide your Camry search, we've ranked each of the nine generations, spanning over four decades, from worst to best. Our ranking system is based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), industry expert opinions from sources like J.D. Power and Consumer Reports, and consumer reviews on CarComplaints. Keep reading after the best-ranked Camry to learn more about our methodology.