This Boring Toyota Camry Is The Best Car You're Not Considering

The Toyota Camry, in its current iteration with its high-tech hybrid drivetrain and competitive price, is about as perfect a commuter car as you can hope for — but it's not particularly interesting. It's not breaking new ground in the automotive scene to say a Camry is "boring." It's like complaining about airline food in a standup set, it's decisively tread upon ground.

Advertisement

One generation of Toyota Camry, specifically the third generation made from 1992 to 1996, might be one of the best cars Toyota ever made, and it's wrapped in some extraordinarily normcore sheet metal. Four years isn't very long for a single generation of car. Yet, despite that, you will likely see dozens of third generation Camrys still rolling around. They're as much a staple of the 1990s American automotive landscape as the Ford Crown Vic and Catfish-era Chevy Camaros.

It's not as iconic (in the classic sense of the word) as the Toyota Supra from the same era, but this Camry has it where it counts — stealthy competence.