What Did A Toyota Supra Mk4 Cost In The '90s & How Much Is One Worth Today?

Toyota has ranked as the world's top automaker each year for the past decade and sold almost six million cars worldwide through August of this year, according to data gathered for Focus2Move's Global Automotive Database. Toyota's current lineup includes the 2024 GR Supra 3.0, a rear-wheel drive coupe with a stick shift that is as fun to drive as the previous four generations of Supra. The model was resurrected for a fifth generation in 2019 as a 2020 model after a break of more than two decades, and the most recent version was developed in partnership with BMW.

Advertisement

The newest Supra starts at $46,440 with the 2.0-liter engine and $54,400 with the more powerful 3.0-liter powerplant. In premium trim, it will cost you 58,550, and all those prices are without the destination charge of $1,095. The fourth-gen Supra ran from 1993 through 1998 and featured Toyota's venerated 2JZ-GTE turbocharged I6 engine. JD Power lists the base price for a 1994 Supra at $42,800, which is equal to a little over $92,000 in 2024 dollars. That's roughly in line with the $84,400 value JD Power places on an average condition example, but still well below the $175,200 high retail value set by JD Power for a 1994 model.

[Featured image by Mr. Choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY SA 3.0]

Advertisement