What Did A Toyota Supra Mk4 Cost In The '90s & How Much Is One Worth Today?
Toyota has ranked as the world's top automaker each year for the past decade and sold almost six million cars worldwide through August of this year, according to data gathered for Focus2Move's Global Automotive Database. Toyota's current lineup includes the 2024 GR Supra 3.0, a rear-wheel drive coupe with a stick shift that is as fun to drive as the previous four generations of Supra. The model was resurrected for a fifth generation in 2019 as a 2020 model after a break of more than two decades, and the most recent version was developed in partnership with BMW.
The newest Supra starts at $46,440 with the 2.0-liter engine and $54,400 with the more powerful 3.0-liter powerplant. In premium trim, it will cost you 58,550, and all those prices are without the destination charge of $1,095. The fourth-gen Supra ran from 1993 through 1998 and featured Toyota's venerated 2JZ-GTE turbocharged I6 engine. JD Power lists the base price for a 1994 Supra at $42,800, which is equal to a little over $92,000 in 2024 dollars. That's roughly in line with the $84,400 value JD Power places on an average condition example, but still well below the $175,200 high retail value set by JD Power for a 1994 model.
[Featured image by Mr. Choppers via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC-BY SA 3.0]
Japanese market Mk IV Supras are worth less
The 321-horsepower versions of the Mk IV Supra that were originally sold in the United States go for quite a bit more than the RZ and GZ variants sold in Japan, which produced just 276 horsepower from their detuned 2JZ-GTE engines. Classic.com reports an even 12 dozen sales of U.S.-market MkIV Supras over the past five years, at an average price of just over $94,000.
The 55 Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) examples that have changed hands over that same time period did so for an average of a little over $55,000. In Japan, the fourth generation of Supra ran through 2002, which means the 25-year import limitation clock has not yet run out on all of these cars. With a little bit of patience, though, you might be able to score yourself a bargain soon, although settling for a JDM model means accepting a little less horsepower from the Supra's turbocharged inline six.
[Featured Image by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0]