5 Manual Transmission Cars That Were Discontinued In 2025

Originally launching in 1959, the idea of the MINI automobile was to capture as much functionality and fuel efficiency as possible into a budget-friendly compact car. The Mini Cooper was reintroduced in early 2002 by automaker BMW after acquiring the brand. This compact car is most known for its quirky but unique looks, and sporty maneuverability, ideal for zipping around congested metro areas. And over the years there has been an option for either an automatic or manual transmission, until now.

Advertisement

For 2025, Mini debuted the fourth generation of Cooper's with some notable changes, including a single seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission option. The standard 2-door model offers 161 horsepower from under the hood, and can manage zero-to-60 mph in a snappy 7.4 seconds.

The Cooper S features a bit more muscle, generating 201 horsepower with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine and a Go-Kart driving mode, which prevents the transmission from shifting as quickly, allowing you to get some higher revs. We got a closer look with our 2025 MINI Cooper S Convertible first drive and found the top-down experience a delight. However, we did note that the back seats may be a bit uncomfortable for taller folks.

Advertisement