10 Cars With Great 5-Year Resale Value

Unless you happen to be buying an ultra-limited exotic car from one of the world's most exclusive brands, any new car will lose a portion of its value as soon as it's driven off the dealership lot. It will then continue to fall in value over the following years as it gets older and racks up miles on its odometer, although the rate at which the car loses value can vary significantly between models. According to KBB, most new cars will only retain around 45% of their value after their first five years on the road, but high mileage, poor condition, or less desirable cars will be worth less.

On the flip side, a more desirable car in good condition and without an excessive amount of miles on the clock will usually be worth more than average after its first half a decade. The most highly desirable cars usually fall into one of two categories: either they're well-known, affordably priced models with a strong reputation for reliability, or they're highly desirable sports cars that have significant appeal among enthusiasts. These 10 models are among the best performing cars on the market, with each one forecast to retain over 50% of its value after five years.

The list here only includes passenger cars and sports cars and doesn't include SUVs. But, if you're looking for a rundown of the highest resale value SUVs on the market, then we've got you covered there too.

