10 Cars That Are More Valuable Used Than When They Were New

It's common knowledge that, after a car is purchased from a dealership, it will lose some of its value. It will then continue to lose value as it's driven and it ages, with some new cars shedding up to two-thirds of their value after just five years on the road. Except, this isn't always true. There are a few cars that defy tradition and end up rising in value with collectors long after they've left the dealership. In some cases, these cars might take decades to reach the point where they're worth more used than they were new, but in rare cases, they're worth more almost as soon as they're delivered to their first owners.

These value-gaining cars hail from a wide variety of manufacturers, from exotic marques like Ferrari and McLaren to domestic brands like Chevrolet and Buick. They are, of course, extremely unusual, but these 10 examples are all more valuable today than they were at launch.

To calculate which cars have risen in value over the decades, we've calculated the equivalent retail prices of each car in today's money using the Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator. Then, we've used data from Hagerty's valuation tool to provide an approximate current used value for each car, assuming it's in good condition.