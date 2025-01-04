What Does GNX Stand For On Buick?

Though Buick has delivered a few legit speed machines, it is, perhaps, not a name commonly associated with the muscle car movement. That was particularly true in the 1980s, with Buick's lineup shifting more towards luxury-minded automobiles. But even amid that shift, muscle cars were seeing a renaissance in the U.S. and beyond, and Buick ultimately got in on the high-octane action in a major way.

The company did so by turning its design crew loose to radically re-imagine the capabilities of its long-running Regal build, with said team debuting the Grand National — named in honor of the NASCAR Winston Cup Series — in 1982. Buick's Grand National would eventually spin off from the Regal, evolving over the next few years to deliver more raw power than one might expect from such a large vehicle. By 1987, the ahead-of-their-time muscle car builds were also fronting a new suffix, in the guise of GNX. While some Buick devotees were no doubt confused by that suffix, it was quickly revealed that they stood for Grand National Experimental.

The world would soon realize that the Buick GNX was more than just a wild experiment undertaken by the American automaker, instead a pointed attempt to deliver a true king among kings to 1980s muscle car-loving masses. And to the shock of many in the scene of the day, the brand some had come best to know for luxury managed to deliver.

