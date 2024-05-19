All About The 1971 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda Convertible

Outside of avid classic muscle enthusiasts, not many people know that the 1964.5 Ford Mustang didn't invent the pony car segment that came to define the American enthusiast car market in the late 1960s. The recipe was simple; put a powerful engine in a compact car and make it affordable to the masses. Despite the 'pony' moniker, the A-body Plymouth Barracuda was actually the first of its kind, beating the Mustang to market by just a couple of weeks.

Despite Chrysler reading the market perfectly, the Barracuda lived in the shadow of the Mustang for years, in terms of both sales figures and recognition. However, things changed at the turn of the decade when the Barracuda moved to the nimble E-body platform and was offered with spicier engine configurations. While the 383 4-barrel and monstrous 390 horsepower 440 Super Commando Six Pack V8 options forced pony enthusiasts to put some respect on the Barracuda's name, it was the NASCAR-derived 426 HEMI V8 engine option that elevated the 'Cuda to mythical status.

Only 114 HEMI 'Cudas were produced in their two-year production run between 1970 and 1971, making them one of the rarest pony cars ever made. Just when you thought that it couldn't get any more mouth-watering for collectors, Plymouth chopped the top off. Of those 114 total HEMI-powered 'Cudas, only 21 of them were convertibles and 12 of those were built for 1971.