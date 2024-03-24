10 Of The Most Expensive Classic Muscle Cars Of All Time (And What They're Worth Today)
Classic muscle cars are some of the most beloved and iconic vehicles in the world. This subclass has managed to last for over 50 years, with many modern designs taking cues from decades prior. The influences of the 1960s and 1970s are still present today in plenty of rides, so it only makes sense that enthusiasts would revisit their origins. As a result, numerous muscle cars remain on the market despite being made over half a century ago.
Unfortunately for collectors, classic muscle cars can also be more expensive than their modern counterparts. Some of the most noteworthy rides can fetch seven-digit prices at auctions today, though many of them are noteworthy for reasons other than model or design. Other factors — such as previous owners, inflation, or availability on the market — can cause the cost of these cars to skyrocket. Those prices get even more shocking when considering that even the most expensive classic cars today had fairly reasonable prices when they were first introduced.
This list will take a look at the original price of classic muscle cars to determine how expensive they were. Some rides with lower costs have sold for higher prices at modern auctions, but comparing their original values should provide great insight as to how the market has changed over time.
10. 1968 Ford Mustang GT: $3,000
The 1968 Ford Mustang GT was relatively inexpensive during its original run. At a price of around $2,800 to $3,000, depending on whether buyers went for the hardtop or the convertible, inflation wouldn't put this ride's cost at much higher than $25,000 today. Despite this relatively modest pricing, the 1968 Mustang GT also had its own extensive marketing campaign, with one particular facet that sent it skyrocketing in value.
One specific variant of the Mustang GT was used in the classic film "Bullitt" as the titular protagonist's car. The film was likely its most notable appearance, with the car featured in an intense high-speed chase. This specific model eventually found its way into an auction in 2020, selling for a whopping $3.74 million. There were extra alterations done to the car to justify its price outside of its fame, with its 390 cubic inch V8 engine being fitted with modified cylinder heads and an electric ignition system.
As a result of its auction price, this vehicle is among the most expensive classic muscle cars of today. While it might not take the number one spot in that regard, and while it certainly wasn't able to take that title in 1968, the Mustang GT might have the most impressive increase in value compared to any similar cars.
9. 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Convertible: $3,400
The Plymouth Barracuda, also known as the 'Cuda, had many different variations over the course of a decade. In 1971, getting a convertible variant of this classic muscle car would only run around $3,400. Considering inflation, that puts it at a similar modern price to the 1968 Ford Mustang GT. However, certain 1971 'Cuda Convertibles have a special feature that pushes their price into the stratosphere.
The most expensive 1971 'Cuda Convertibles of today feature a HEMI engine, a massive powertrain designed for races. Only a handful of these rides carried such an iconic engine in their hood, making them especially valuable. The 1971 'Cuda, in particular, was outfitted with a 426 HEMI, granting more power in races even when compared to larger V8 engines.
One 1971 'Cuda with such an engine ended up selling at an auction in Seattle for $3.5 million back in 2014. More recently, another one of these muscle cars nearly sold for $4.8 million, though this particular auction ended without a sale. If it wasn't for that, this car would easily have the highest modern price of all classic muscle cars today.
8. 1970 Chevelle SS 454 LS6: $3,486
The 1970 Chevelle SS was a muscle car with few rivals in terms of performance and speed. The most notable versions of this vehicle carried a 454-CI LS6 engine, offering a staggering 450 horsepower and bumping the car's sticker price to around $3,486. Inflation would make it just a bit more expensive than previous items on this list, though it still wouldn't break the $30,000 barrier. Of course, that's under the assumption that the model being sold doesn't have any interesting history behind it.
Thanks to the incredible performance of the Chevelle SS, the car found itself in multiple sponsorships throughout numerous races. One particular model of car that drove in these races sold for $1.2 million back in 2006. Ironically, this makes the Chevelle SS a particularly inexpensive choice compared to the competition, at least in terms of modern auction prices. There are still quite a few more affordable muscle cars, even when looking at today's costs. Even so, the 1970 Chevelle SS is a prime example of how the most expensive rides of the past might not have the same impact today.
Featured Image by Sicnag via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0 |
7. 1970 Pontiac GTO: $3,500
The Pontiac GTO featured numerous customization options in 1970, including a specially named Judge package. While some of these options could increase the price of a GTO by hundreds of dollars, the base price for a convertible was around $3,500. In terms of both modern and original pricing, this puts it at around the same level as a 1970 Chevelle SS. In fact, this similarity also applies to its eventual highest auction price.
One particular 1970 Judge was sold at auction for around $1.1 million. Unlike many other muscle cars that ended up being worth over a million dollars, this wasn't due to any special history or previous owners. The reason the Judge sold for so much was due to its specs, as it featured an automatic transmission and a Ram Air IV V8 engine that could produce an impressive 370 horsepower.
Though over 40,000 GTO models were manufactured in 1970, only six other Judge muscle cars with similar features were built that year. The 1970 Judge GTO is proof that rarity can affect the value of expensive products just as much as popularity can.
6. 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona: $3,860
The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona is among the most iconic muscle cars of all time thanks to its unique design and stellar performance. As the name implies, the Dodge Charger Daytona was produced for the sake of racing, with even consumer variants sporting engines capable of producing at least 375 horsepower. Its original price of $3,860 could very well break past the $30,000 barrier thanks to inflation, even ignoring the fact that only around 500 models were made in total. Still, not every model is created equally, and one particular version of the 1969 Daytona managed to rise above the others in value.
In 2022, a special 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona sold at auction for $1.32 million. This specific model came equipped with a 426-CI HEMI engine and featured a four-speed manual. Much like the 1970 Judge, this ride's impressive and rare specs were what pushed its price so high for enthusiasts. Combine that with a controversial history – vehicles of its type were banned by NASCAR – and it's not hard to imagine the Daytona fetching an even higher price in the future.
5. 1967 Shelby GT500: $4,200
The 1967 Shelby GT500 is a notable muscle car that built on improvements made to previous models. Its base price of around $4,200 would be adjusted for inflation at nearly $40,000 today. One particular variant of the GT500, the Super Snake, featured the same 427 cubic inch engine that won at Le Mans in a GT40 Mk II. This version of the car actually managed to reach a price of $8,000 upon its reveal, which would have made it one of the most expensive muscle cars of its time. Unfortunately, a lack of consumer enthusiasm for this variant — not to mention its high price — meant it never found an audience, and only two are known to have been produced.
That wasn't the end of the Super Snake's story, however. The original prototype of this GT500 variant was eventually found and sold for $2.2 million at auction in 2019. It's still far from the most expensive classic muscle car, but it's an impressive comeback for a variant that never made it to mass production.
4. 1970 Plymouth Superbird: $4,300
The 1970 Plymouth Superbird is another vehicle that ended up being banned from NASCAR, which limited the Superbird's popularity at its time of release, especially with its base price climbing up to $4,300. This held true in spite of its massive 433 horsepower and ability to reach 0 to 60 mph in less than six seconds. Inflation would put its price at a similar value to the 1970 Daytona, which would also technically make it less expensive than the 1967 GT500. However, this lack of popularity turned the Superbird into an iconic rarity, leading to its value skyrocketing over the years.
At one point, a Superbird driven by NASCAR legend Richard Petty nearly sold for $3.5 million. The sale never actually came to fruition, but a completely different 1970 Superbird sold at another auction went for $1.65 million. While it lacked the same history as Petty's Superbird, it still had value thanks to features like a 426 HEMI engine and TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission. Even the less-notable versions of a car can fetch high prices when they're as special as the Superbird.
3. 1967 Chevrolet Corvette: $4,388
The 1967 Chevrolet Corvette boasted numerous customization features that led to various different prices. Yet its base price ranged from $4,240 to $4,388. With a couple more years of inflation, that could easily put it at the $40,000 mark today, even when ignoring its pricey additions like unique seating and special engines. In fact, those additions eventually allowed one version of the Corvette to become one of the most expensive classic muscle cars ever sold at an auction.
The priciest variant of the 1967 Corvette featured an L88 engine. At 427 cubic inches and capable of producing 430 horsepower, it easily rivaled the performance of other top-of-the-line engines at the time. Thanks to this, an L88 coupe on auction reached a price of $3.85 million. This is higher than most classic muscle cars could ever hope to reach — even those with famous owners and iconic histories. Still, the 1967 Corvette falls short of at least one other muscle car when it comes to both base price and modern auction cost.
2. 1965 Shelby GT350: $4,547
The 1965 Shelby GT350 is one of the most iconic cars made by Ford. Though it was a precursor to the GT500, it was notably more expensive, with the base model going for around $4,547. This would put it above $40,000 when adjusted for 2024's inflation. However, a variant for racing known as the GT350R — stripped of unnecessary parts to lower its weight by 300 pounds — reached an even higher base price of around $6,000. Inflation would have its price set at nearly $60,000 today, even without considering what it went for at modern auctions.
One 1965 GT350R once sold at a 2020 auction for $3.85 million. Then, just two years later, another managed to sell for $4.07 million. In terms of modern prices, it is the most expensive classic muscle car on this list, and it's even more expensive than the priciest top-end rides of today. The model selling for over $4 million was a special prototype driven by multiple famous drivers, including Ken Miles and Caroll Shelby. It's no wonder the GT350R eventually earned such a staggering price point, but there are still a couple of muscle cars that surpassed it in base price upon release.
1. 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: $7,200
While Chevrolet had many different versions of the Camaro by 1969, the ZL1 is one of the most notable and most expensive. It was set at a price of around $7,200, with over $4,000 being put towards nothing more than the titular ZL1 engine. While the 427 cubic inch engine was technically rated for 430 horsepower, tests had it reach results closer to the 500 range, justifying its price. Adjusted for inflation, that price would easily be put above $60,000 today. However, despite managing to be more expensive than almost every other muscle car of its time, that same value didn't carry over to the modern era.
The highest price a 1969 Camaro ZL1 sold for is nothing to sneeze at on its own, with one model out of 69 reaching $1.09 million at auction. Even so, this ironically makes it the least-expensive muscle car on this list when it comes to auction prices, as it was unable to break $1.1 million. It's still an impressively high price, especially when compared to other Camaros throughout the years, and the ZL1 name continues to be featured in new models even today — even if they lack the iconic engine. The relatively low price also allows for some greater knowledge of how the most expensive muscle cars managed – or failed – to retain their status over the years.