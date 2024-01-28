12 Of The Most Expensive Cars For Sale In 2024

Rolls-Royce's flagship limousine is still the gold standard when it comes to ultra-luxury automobiles, and as you'd expect, it comes with a suitably high starting price. Exact numbers can be hard to pin down -– Phantoms are usually extensively customized by their owners, which significantly changes the final bill -– but Car and Driver reports that an extended wheelbase Phantom will cost at least $573,000. In EWB form, the Phantom's already capacious interior is made even more palatial, with extra legroom for the rear VIP occupants.

There was once a time when Rolls-Royce refused to disclose its cars' power figures, famously describing the output of its Silver Shadow as "adequate." However, times have moved on, and today the company is much more forthcoming about what's under the hood. Every example is powered by a twin-turbocharged V12 making 563 horsepower, which is enough to trim the car's 0-60 time down to 5.1 seconds. Even at full throttle, the car's ride is meticulously engineered to be as smooth as possible, with a system of cameras and sensors to detect the road ahead and adjust the suspension to offset any bumps or potholes.

Combine that otherworldly ride with a laundry list of lavish optional extras – including a built-in champagne cooler and a Shooting Star Headliner — and it's easy to see why the Phantom remains the ride of choice for the world's richest businesspeople.