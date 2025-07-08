The Toyota Camry Dent: What Is The Phenomenon & How Did It Gain Such Notoriety?

If you've ever encountered a Toyota Camry (and, being one of the most successful Toyota models, you almost certainly have), you've probably seen a Camry Dent or two. To the untrained eye, the car looks like any other mid-size sedan: pretty unremarkable. But once you notice the infamous Camry Dent on the rear bumper, you'll start to see it everywhere.

The term refers to a distinct, basketball-sized dent that shows up on one or both rear corners of Toyota Camry bumpers. Though it didn't become a meme until jokes started appearing on the internet in the early 2010s, this oddly specific body damage almost surely dates back to the vehicle's rise in popularity in the mid-1990s. That's when wide-body Camry models like the XV20, XV30, and XV50 first started hitting the road.

It's obvious that the cause of the Camry Dent leans more "user error" than "manufacturing defect," but nevertheless: Online communities like the Toyota Camry Dent Club on Facebook or r/camrydents on Reddit have even taken to documenting cases, sharing theories, and conducting amateur research (including tracking dent frequency by paint color). This has given it quite the reputation, to say the least.