13 Cars Likely To Last Over 20 Years

New car prices might no longer be rising, but they're still at high levels overall. According to Cox Automotive, the average new vehicle in the U.S. sold for $48,799 in May 2025. Given that it now costs so much to buy a new vehicle, it's no surprise that many buyers are looking to hold on to their cars for as long as they can. In 2024, the average age of a car on U.S. roads hit an all-time high, increasing to 12.6 years, according to S&P Global. That's just an average too — plenty of buyers are aiming to keep their cars for two decades or more.

If you're looking to buy a new car in 2025 with a view to keeping it for at least 20 years, the good news is that there are plenty of models to pick from. We've combined historical data from iSeeCars with 2025-model-year reliability scores from J.D. Power to put together a list of cars that should be safe bets for lasting 20 years or more, provided their owners properly maintain them over that period.