13 Cars Likely To Last Over 20 Years
New car prices might no longer be rising, but they're still at high levels overall. According to Cox Automotive, the average new vehicle in the U.S. sold for $48,799 in May 2025. Given that it now costs so much to buy a new vehicle, it's no surprise that many buyers are looking to hold on to their cars for as long as they can. In 2024, the average age of a car on U.S. roads hit an all-time high, increasing to 12.6 years, according to S&P Global. That's just an average too — plenty of buyers are aiming to keep their cars for two decades or more.
If you're looking to buy a new car in 2025 with a view to keeping it for at least 20 years, the good news is that there are plenty of models to pick from. We've combined historical data from iSeeCars with 2025-model-year reliability scores from J.D. Power to put together a list of cars that should be safe bets for lasting 20 years or more, provided their owners properly maintain them over that period.
Chevrolet Tahoe
It might not be nimble and it'll make parking in tight spaces more of a challenge, but few cars can beat the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe for spaciousness. Even among its full-size peers, the Chevy is a top performer, with cavernous space for both passengers and cargo. With its optional diesel engine, it's surprisingly efficient too. Buyers who don't want a diesel can also pick from either a 5.3L V8 or 6.2L V8 engine. The Tahoe's suite of tech also sees an upgrade for the 2025 model year, with our reviewer finding the revised infotainment system easy to see and use across the Tahoe range. Even base-spec examples of the car now offer a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen as standard.
Full-size SUVs like the Tahoe are built to ferry their occupants about with as little fuss as possible, whether that's on a short cross-town hop or an interstate road trip. The Tahoe has historically been a safe bet for longevity, being one of the longest-lasting cars in iSeeCars' used car study, and the 2025 model also sees strong predicted reliability ratings from J.D. Power.
The cheapest Tahoe trim starts from $61,195 (including a $2,195 fee) for 2025, and higher trims can push the price considerably higher. Adding four-wheel drive pushes the base price up to $64,195, while the all-terrain Z71 trim costs at least $71,195. The range-topping High Country starts from $83,895.
Lexus ES
Having put the 2025 Lexus ES through its paces, we weren't entirely convinced that it could compete against the best cars in its segment. It wasn't particularly exciting to drive, and its base trim was notably less generous in its equipment levels than some rivals. However, it's difficult to fault the ES for its reliability. J.D. Power gave the 2025 ES an exceptionally high rating — the highest of any car on this list — for predicted reliability, and data from iSeeCars shows that older examples are just as reliable.
The ES is a car that you might want to buy if you're looking for a comfortable, dependable cruiser and aren't bothered by exciting driving dynamics or the latest in-car tech. With a starting price of $43,435 (including a $1,295 delivery fee), the base trim is also attainably priced, even if it isn't that generously equipped. Upgrading to higher trims won't break the bank either, with the ES 350 F Sport Design available for under $50,000. Whether that's enough to make the ES worth choosing above its competition is another matter, but if reliability is the order of the day, at least the ES can dish it up in spades.
Acura MDX
Mixing three-row spaciousness with Acura's typical build quality, the MDX manages to be both upscale and practical while retaining a competitive price tag. In its top-spec MDX Type S form, it's also more fun to drive than you might expect for a family-oriented SUV. Our reviewer spent time on both urban roads and twisting mountain passes, and in both situations, the MDX remained eager and precise to drive without compromising comfort. The only notable issue was that the touchpad infotainment system on our 2024 model-year tester was unintuitive, but that's been fixed with the addition of a new 12.3-inch touchscreen for 2025. The car has also been given a mild styling makeover for 2025, alongside a new optional Bang & Olufsen audio system.
Aside from the infotainment issues, we found little to dislike about the car, particularly given the Type S' starting price of $76,600 (including a $1,350 destination fee), which is cheaper than several key rivals. Anyone who can live without the 355-horsepower powertrain of the Type S can save further, as the base-spec front-wheel drive MDX starts from $52,550. Adding Acura's SH-AWD system to the base trim brings its starting price up to $54,750. Buyers shouldn't have to worry about the MDX's longevity either, as the 2025 model received a "Great" rating for quality and reliability from J.D. Power.
Toyota Highlander
Increasing competition both from outside of Toyota's range and within it has meant that sales of the Toyota Highlander dropped dramatically in 2024 compared to the previous year. Even so, the Highlander remains an appealing choice for buyers who want a dependable family SUV. Alongside a "Great" reliability rating from J.D. Power for the 2025 model year, the Highlander has also proven to be one of the longest-lasting cars in its segment, according to iSeeCars data.
The Highlander is available in a range of trims for 2025, with the cheapest of those being the LE trim. It starts from $41,770 (including a $1,450 destination fee). Further up the range, the plusher Limited trim adds leather-trimmed, heated, and ventilated front seats and an 11-speaker JBL audio system, and costs at least $49,025. The range-topping trim is the Hybrid Platinum, which costs $55,925. Make full use of Toyota's options list and it's possible to push the car's final price well north of $60,000.
Cadillac Escalade
Both the standard Cadillac Escalade and the extended-wheelbase Escalade ESV appear on iSeeCars' list of the longest-lasting cars, and J.D. Power is very positive about the predicted reliability of the 2025 model. The Escalade has been given a mid-life facelift for 2025, with revised styling that pushes its design closer to its electric-lineup stablemates. New tech also forms a big part of the update, with Cadillac offering a huge 55-inch infotainment screen that stretches right across the width of the car. As standard, buyers get a 19-speaker audio system designed by AKG, but an optional 36-speaker or 40-speaker system is also available.
The Escalade-V has also returned for 2025, sporting a new interior with a mix of carbon fiber and leather trim. Buyers can alter the appearance of the cabin with the integrated dual-zone ambient lighting, with Cadillac claiming that it can display 126 different colors. The latest updates make what's already a competitive luxury SUV even more appealing, but buyers will need suitably deep pockets to buy one. The base rear-wheel drive Escalade starts from $90,295 (including a $2,195 destination fee), but the Escalade V-Series will cost at least $165,920. Opting for the ESV V-Series pushes that starting price even higher, to $168,920.
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid
While Porsche might not be the first brand buyers think of when it comes to making workhorse cars, the hybrid Cayenne has proven more reliable than many buyers might assume. The 2025 model sports a "Great" rating for predicted reliability from J.D. Power, and it makes an appearance in iSeeCars' data as one of the longest-lasting hybrid cars. We spent some time with the Cayenne E-Hybrid in 2024 and came away roundly impressed, both with the car's performance and with its livability.
It offers both smoothness at everyday speeds thanks to its electric motor, and plenty of poke when you plant the throttle to the floor, thanks to the turbo V6 engine under the hood. In case the car's standard acceleration isn't enough, Porsche also offers a boost button to temporarily max out the car's powertrain performance.
Add in the usual mix of useful technology, luxurious upholstery, and Porsche's sleek exterior styling, and it's not difficult to see why buyers keep flocking to the Cayenne even with its ever-increasing field of luxury SUV competition. The one caveat here is that most buyers will be priced out of owning one, with the 2025 model starting from $103,550 (including a $2,350 delivery and handling fee). Options can push the final total significantly higher.
Honda CR-V
Honda already had a winner on its hands with the CR-V, but that hasn't stopped the brand from giving the car a makeover for 2026. Among the key tweaks are the addition of a new TrailSport trim, a larger touchscreen, and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Its sales figures speak for themselves: 363,388 examples of the CR-V left Honda dealerships in 2024, and early 2025 figures show that it continues to be an extremely popular model. That's partly down to its solid reliability and efficient powertrain, and partly down to Honda's conservative but handsome styling both inside and out.
It's also likely that the CR-V's pricing has played a big part in its success, with the cheapest trim starting from $32,315 (including a $1,395 destination fee) for 2026. The range-topping Sport Touring Hybrid adds extras like a Bose audio system and a hands-free power tailgate, but it remains attainably priced at $43,645. Honda offers plenty of additional packages and accessories to bump up that final price, but even with all of the accessory packages added to the top-spec car, its price still won't exceed $50,000.
Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
The ever-increasing popularity of SUVs and crossovers has meant that there are increasingly few affordably priced sedans in today's market, but Hyundai still offers the Sonata for 2025. The base-spec Sonata Hybrid starts from $32,495 (including a $1,245 destination fee), and the only other electrified trim available is the Limited Hybrid, which costs a minimum of $38,945. For their cash, buyers get a hybrid 2.0L four-cylinder powertrain with 192 horsepower on offer. The Limited trim also includes niceties like leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a remote parking assist feature.
The Sonata Hybrid appears in iSeeCars' study of longest-lasting hybrid cars, ranking in the top half of the list, while the Toyota Prius holds the top spot. Notably, the Prius isn't included on this list of long-lasting cars, as J.D. Power downgraded the reliability outlook for the latest model year to only average, while the 2025 Sonata achieved a "Great" rating.
Toyota 4Runner
The revamped Toyota 4Runner was unveiled for the 2025 model year, and the good news is that it's still just as capable off-road as fans of the model have come to expect. It can also be equipped in a wide variety of trims straight from the factory, so whether you prefer slow-but-steady overlanding or high-speed off-road fun, there's a 4Runner trim that will suit your needs. However, the less rosy news is that many of these trims are steeply priced. The base SR5 trim starts in relatively affordable territory, costing $42,770 (including a $1,500 destination fee), but the price quickly increases from there.
By the time you reach the range-topping pair of trims, the TRD Pro and Trailhunter, you'll be looking at a starting price of $68,900. There are plenty of luxury SUVs available for a similar price, including some — like the related Lexus GX — that offer similar levels of all-terrain capability. Still, at least the 4Runner keeps its reputation for reliability intact even if its pricing isn't as competitive as before, with the 2025 model continuing to receive high ratings from J.D. Power.
Lexus RX Hybrid
Lexus offers multiple variants of its hybrid RX, with the RX 500h F Sport Performance pitched as an option for drivers looking for additional driving fun from their luxury SUV. It's still not as sharp as its rivals, but then again, it's not like most Lexus RX buyers are stereotypically looking for a canyon carver anyway. We felt that the RX 450h+ powertrain was the better option instead, offering longer all-electric range while still packing enough poke to make overtaking a breeze.
No matter which variant buyers pick, they can expect solid reliability across the RX range. Lexus is renowned for its reliability and topped J.D. Power's overall brand rankings for the third year running in 2025, so it should be no surprise to find out that it's similarly bullish about the 2025 RX's predicted reliability. It might not be the most exciting car in its segment, even if the F Sport Performance's name might initially suggest otherwise. However, it remains top of the tree for reliability, much like other Lexus models. The cheapest RX Hybrid starts from $52,875 (including a $1,450 destination fee) for 2025, while the RX 500h F Sport Performance costs $66,250.
Toyota Camry
Hybrid powertrains are becoming increasingly common across the car market as automakers try to bring down their emissions figures, and some are now even making their bestselling models solely available as hybrids. The Toyota Camry is one such model, having been overhauled for 2025 with a standard electrified powertrain. It's available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, with the former starting from $29,795 (including a $1,095 destination fee). Adding all-wheel drive costs an extra $1,525.
As well as being affordable, it also remains as reliable as ever, with a "Great" reliability rating from J.D. Power. In most other aspects, the Camry will also be instantly recognizable to buyers, with plenty of interior space, a comfortable, if unremarkable, interior, and plenty of safety tech. That has helped the Camry remain popular despite a shrinking market for sedans overall, with over 309,000 cars sold in the U.S. in 2024.
Honda Civic
Much like the Toyota Camry, the Civic was updated for 2025, but its core formula remains unchanged. It's still efficient and practical, and it still achieves high reliability scores. It's reasonably priced too, with orders for the sedan now open for the 2026 model year. The base-spec Civic Sedan starts from $25,745 (including a $1,150 destination fee), while the Civic Hatchback remains a 2025 model year at the time of writing, and starts from $28,600.
An optional hybrid powertrain is available alongside a base 150-horsepower gas engine. We thought the hybrid car was decently fun to drive given the money, remaining comfortable while offering precise handling on winding roads. The faster Civic Si is undoubtedly the way to go for driving fun, though, especially since it only costs slightly more than the base Civic. We awarded the Si a rare 10/10 rating for its combination of livability and driving fun. It starts from $32,145 for the 2026 model year.
Bonus: Toyota Avalon
Buyers looking for a nearly-new car that will last them 20 years have a few options to pick from, including the now-discontinued Toyota Avalon. The sedan bowed out after the 2022 model year, having seen years of declining interest from buyers. It was effectively replaced in the lineup by the Crown, which debuted for the 2023 model year. The final 2022 Avalon received very high reliability ratings, and so makes a good purchase for buyers on tighter budgets who still want a dependable car.
We put the final generation of the Avalon through its paces in 2019, noting at the time that it felt more competitive than the previous generation of the car. Toyota reworked everything from the infotainment system to the exterior styling, although the car's looks still verged on the conservative side. The model remained an under-the-radar pick throughout its last years on sale, but it shouldn't be discounted today, particularly since used examples can now be found for significant discounts compared to their original retail price.
Methodology
To build this roundup of cars that are likely to last two decades or more, we started by analyzing iSeeCars' list of cars with the longest average lifespan to see which models were still available in 2025. The iSeeCars data analyzed the mileage figures posted by over 2 million used car listings and only included cars that had been sold for at least 10 of the previous 20 years. After eliminating models that were no longer on sale, we then cross-referenced each entry with J.D. Power's data on quality and reliability.
To be included here, each car needed to have been rated as "Great" for quality and reliability for the 2025 model year (aside from the bonus entry, where we used data from the most recent model year). It also needed to have appeared on iSeeCars' list as one of the historically longest-lasting models in its respective category. For more detail about the real-world performance of each car, we then drew on the expertise of SlashGear's review team. This isn't intended to be an exhaustive list of every long-lasting car, and all prices listed include the manufacturers' compulsory destination and delivery fee unless otherwise stated.