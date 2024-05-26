Here's Why Toyota Discontinued The Avalon

When Toyota debuted the Avalon in the mid-90s, the vehicle not only became the manufacturer's first legit full-size Sedan but also its first automobile to be produced entirely in the U.S., originating from the company's Kentucky manufacturing plant. Boasting a sleek design, spacious interior, powerful engine, and elegant features, The Avalon marked a significant upgrade over Toyota's more basic mid-size Camry and quickly began to rival its predecessor on the sales front.

That trend continued for much of The Avalon's almost 30-decades-long production run, with the vehicle being seen by many as a more cost-friendly option to the Sedans made for Toyota's posher luxury brand, Lexus. Given its longevity and legacy, it came as a surprise to many in the automobile industry when Toyota announced the 2022 fifth generation model would be Avalon's last, with the company ceasing production altogether prior to 2023.

It's been a couple of years since the final Toyota Avalon rolled off the assembly line in Georgetown, Kentucky, and questions still abound regarding why the once-beloved Sedan was removed from the manufacturer's production slate. Here's why Toyota decided to discontinue production of the Avalon.