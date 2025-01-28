The Lexus RX 500h F SPORT Performance Is Good, But I'd Buy This Instead

The Lexus RX has long been the go-to SUV for attainable luxury, and assuming you can get past the love-it-or-hate-it grille design, the automaker's ample application of hybrid drivetrains has also checked off plenty of frugality boxes, too. The arrival of the RX 500h F SPORT Performance, however, set the venerable RX on a collision course with speed expectations I'm not convinced it can entirely meet.

Like most automakers that discovered people would buy performance-branded cars just so long as they looked the part (and even if the performance itself wasn't really changed), Lexus has taken a liberal approach with its F SPORT badge. On the one hand, there's what purists might describe as "true" F SPORT models. For instance, fiery sedans like the IS F SPORT Performance – with its 5.0-liter naturally-aspirated V8 packing a healthy 472 horsepower — fit that ideal quite nicely.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

At the same time, though, F SPORT means something very different elsewhere in the Lexus line-up. At its most tame — or, you might argue, diluted — it's a styling exercise. The introduction of the Performance suffix seems, indeed, to be an attempt to wrest back the focus that Lexus' branding gush muddied (just as there are now "F SPORT Design" and "F SPORT Handling" variants).

