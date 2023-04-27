Here's How The Lexus RZ's Innovative Radiant Heating System Works

There are a few ways that electric cars have tried to change how we handle heating and cooling in the cabin. The ability to switch to a single zone when only the driver is onboard is probably the original one: after all, why blast warm or cold air at empty seats? Then there's cabin preconditioning, which — either according to a schedule or on-demand — can turn the HVAC on while the EV is still plugged into the wall charger, thus saving onboard power for propulsion.

Heat pumps are increasingly found, either standard or an option, using ambient exterior heat to help warm the interior. Heated seats are often more common standard features on electric vehicles, too, since directly heating someone rather than the whole cabin can also be more efficient. That's the same sort of strategy that Lexus Radiant Heat takes, only it isn't coming from within the seat but the dashboard, instead.

Unlike convection heating, which warms the air, radiant heat relies on infrared radiation. That means only solid objects in the path of that infrared are warmed. In the case of the RX, the heating elements are built into the lower instrument panel and steering column panel, roughly at knee level.