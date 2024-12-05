What Does RX Stand For On A Lexus?
In 1983, leaders of Japanese automaker Toyota came together to launch a mission to build the best luxury car possible. A little over half a decade later, the Lexus brand name was created, and the first LS 400 was manufactured in the fully automated Lexus Tahara plant. It didn't take long before the luxury car brand took the United States by storm, landing in America in 1989. Since then, Lexus has released several successful models, including the LS, ES, IS, and RX. To differentiate them from one another, many of these cars have acronyms at the end of their model name. If you're browsing around for some potential new Lexus cars to add to your garage, you may have come across the Lexus RX in your search, but what does RX mean exactly?
According to Lexus, the RX model name actually means Radiant Crossover, which was designed to be an intersection between luxury and off-road SUVs. Originally launched over 25 years ago, the RX 300 was the first of its kind with structural changes and a relatively large 30 cubic ft cargo space. Since then, it has undergone several technological improvements and even introduced electric-powered options. Currently in its fifth generation, Lexus promotes its RX SUVs as having a "commanding presence." Here are some ways that it stands out from the pack.
What makes the Lexus RX models different?
For the average person, it can be easy to confuse the Lexus RX and NX models. After all, both models are under the smaller category of SUVs by the luxury car brand that share similar powertrains. That said, the RX is known for a slightly higher-end feel and space, which is fair considering its higher price tag. In 2024, the Lexus RX roster has everything from luxury hybrids to sports performance vehicles. Staying true to its luxury roots, several Lexus RX models top our list of the most expensive Lexus SUVs you can buy today. Second only to the 2024 Lexus TX Plug-In Hybrid EV, the 2024 Lexus RX Plug-In Hybrid EV and its $70,850 price tag with the Luxury trim gets you fancy features like the 14-inch touch screen, panorama sunroof, and seats with lumbar adjustment.
On the other hand, its 2024 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance boasts a whopping 366 horsepower and 406 lb-ft torque. Previously, Lexus introduced it as the first RX hybrid that puts performance on the pedestal, although our team's review for the 2023 model wasn't entirely remarkable, especially for its price tag. If you're looking for fuel efficiency, the Lexus RX 350 will likely give you a better run for your money.