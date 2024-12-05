What Does RX Stand For On A Lexus?

In 1983, leaders of Japanese automaker Toyota came together to launch a mission to build the best luxury car possible. A little over half a decade later, the Lexus brand name was created, and the first LS 400 was manufactured in the fully automated Lexus Tahara plant. It didn't take long before the luxury car brand took the United States by storm, landing in America in 1989. Since then, Lexus has released several successful models, including the LS, ES, IS, and RX. To differentiate them from one another, many of these cars have acronyms at the end of their model name. If you're browsing around for some potential new Lexus cars to add to your garage, you may have come across the Lexus RX in your search, but what does RX mean exactly?

Advertisement

According to Lexus, the RX model name actually means Radiant Crossover, which was designed to be an intersection between luxury and off-road SUVs. Originally launched over 25 years ago, the RX 300 was the first of its kind with structural changes and a relatively large 30 cubic ft cargo space. Since then, it has undergone several technological improvements and even introduced electric-powered options. Currently in its fifth generation, Lexus promotes its RX SUVs as having a "commanding presence." Here are some ways that it stands out from the pack.