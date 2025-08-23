Toyota's Most Reliable Hybrid Vehicles, Ranked
Reliability has always been a crucial factor when purchasing a new or used car, but today, ensuring you won't have to spend extra money on potential faults is paramount. New cars are still quite expensive for the most part, and the used market doesn't seem to be budging much, which puts reliability towards the top of the priority list in 2025. Some models from certain manufacturers struggle with keeping their cars on the road, but the same can't be said for Toyota.
The incredible reputation for reliability that the Japanese powerhouse has built over the decades is incredibly tough to match, managing to carry this over across many of its current nameplates, from compact sedans to full-size SUVs. While electrification has proved troublesome for a handful of competitors, Toyota has managed to navigate the turbulence, particularly within the hybrid segment, being a little more cautious with mass-producing a wider fleet of fully electric models.
They can't be called invincible, but the following hybrid vehicles from Toyota are the best of the best regarding reliability, keeping post-purchase costs to a minimum, and reaffirming the brand's position in the industry.
2023 Toyota Sienna
Many of the brand's key nameplates are sold in multiple international markets, but as Stateside customers have different preferences, Toyota remains competitive in one of the more unique segments: minivans. These people carriers aren't quite as popular as they used to be — the crossover SUV boom in recent years can be thanked for that. Still, minivans remain a great choice if passenger space is the most important element when purchasing your next vehicle.
The Toyota Sienna has been available for a while now, debuting in the U.S. back in 1998. Over the years, the minivan has seen its fair share of updates, entering its current generation in 2021. Alongside the visual and tech updates you'd expect for a refreshed model, Toyota made the Sienna hybrid-only, being powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine combined with dual electric motors. You get 245 horsepower and 176 pound-feet of torque, which is still equal to the 2025 model. While the latest Sienna sees improvements inside, going back a couple of years to the 2023 model slightly edges out the newer models for reliability.
J.D. Power reports a reliability score of 77/100 for the 2023 Toyota Sienna; not as high as others produced by the automaker, but still a solid score nonetheless. As for maintenance costs, RepairPal says the Sienna will cost around $544 per year, which is below the national average reported by the outlet.
2025 Toyota Sequoia
Another model that has played a major role in establishing Toyota's presence in the United States is the full-size Sequoia SUV. Going up against some of the strongest competition on the market from homegrown brands such as Ford and Chevrolet, the Sequoia is another nameplate under the Japanese automaker's banner that has recently seen a huge change regarding its underpinnings. Up until 2023, the Sequoia came with various V8 powerplants, which may have offered decent power but drained the fuel tank. For the latest generation, however, Toyota opted for a new hybrid V6 powertrain, becoming the sole option for the SUV.
The V8 may have been dropped, but the power only increased thanks to the electric motor and twin turbochargers strapped to the 3.4-liter V6 engine. Combined output comes in at 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque, with the efficiency ratings improving to 22 MPG combined compared to the last V8's 15 MPG rating. The third-generation model has been in production for long enough now to gauge its reliability, with J.D. Power giving it a score of 77/100, with multiple owners reporting its dependability as one of the major strong suits for the 2025 Sequoia.
2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
On the opposite end of Toyota's SUV lineup sits the Corolla Cross Hybrid. This year's smallest SUV in production, the Corolla Cross takes the sturdy platform used in the sedan and hatchback models (Toyota's C platform) to offer more space inside, all while maintaining the standard Corolla's proven reliability. To get the more efficient hybrid powertrain, you'll be looking at an MSRP of $28,495, excluding the $1,450 destination charge, which is just over $4,000 more than the non-hybrid model. Still, this is the sort of price that the very best mid-size hybrid cars fetch, making the compact SUV even more attractive if you value some extra interior volume. Passenger space comes in at 94.9 cubic feet compared to the standard Corolla's 88.6 cubic feet.
The two gas-powered counterparts may share the same 2.0-liter engine, but the Corolla Cross Hybrid gets a larger powertrain compared to the Corolla Hybrid to help shift its weight. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with three electric motors, resulting in 196 horsepower combined. Despite the different engine direction, you can expect the 2025 Corolla Cross to be just as reliable, with J.D. Power reporting a score of 79/100 in this area.
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
If you'd rather go for the smaller, more nimble, and most notably cheaper Corolla Hybrid instead of the larger Corolla Cross, J.D. Power reports the same reliability score of 79/100 for the 2024 model year. The outlet doesn't have any data regarding the latest 2025 model, but as the 2024 Corolla Hybrid is essentially the same car mechanically, the same dependability can be expected for the newest model. However, if you'd like to save a little extra money on what's already the cheapest new hybrid on the market, KBB reports an average used price tag of $23,168 compared to the 2025 model's $24,575 MSRP.
As mentioned, the Corolla Hybrid doesn't give its engine to the larger Corolla Cross, instead opting for a smaller 1.8-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors. The spec sheet for the 2024 Corolla Hybrid won't blow anyone away, producing 138 horsepower and 105 pound-feet of torque. However, performance isn't the selling point for the compact sedan by any means. According to the EPA, the 2024 Corolla Hybrid can achieve 50 MPG combined with front-wheel drive and 48 MPG with all-wheel drive, making up for the lack of power under the hood.
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The Corolla may be a major factor in Toyota's ever-growing presence in the U.S., but the RAV4 SUV is the nameplate that continues to top its respective segment nationwide, which so happens to be one of the most popular segments itself. Sales sheets are constantly reiterating the demand for SUVs throughout the country, and the RAV4 is the best-selling model in 2025 so far in the segment. Another compact crossover in Toyota's lineup, the RAV4 is larger than the Corolla Cross, fetching a higher price tag of $32,600 for the hybrid variant.
Power also sees an increase along with the space inside, producing a decent 219 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque from its 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid powerplant. Coming with all-wheel drive as standard across all trims, the 2025 RAV4 Hybrid offers 39 MPG combined, a rating carried by all trims aside from the hybrid-exclusive Woodland Edition, which drops slightly to 37 MPG. The decrease in mileage primarily comes down to the all-terrain tires you get with the off-road-focused model. No matter which trim you go for, J.D. Power reports a reliability score of 80/100, with a yearly maintenance cost of just $429 as per RepairPal.
2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Stepping up in size once more, the Highlander has held its own against the very best in the mid-size segment since its introduction in 2001. Spacious (albeit slightly below some rivals), competitively priced, and reliable, the Highlander has proven to be one of the best in its class, particularly in recent years. And with the hybrid model entering the scene in 2006, buyers have also had the option for more efficiency alongside the rest of the package.
The latest generation of the Toyota Highlander was introduced in 2020 and has received various updates since then. The major change came in 2023, dropping the V6 engine in favor of a 2.4-liter four-cylinder for the gas-only model. However, the Highlander Hybrid's underpinnings remained unchanged, keeping the 2.5-liter hybrid engine producing 243 horsepower. The EPA estimates a combined efficiency rating of 36 MPG, which is not bad for a mid-size SUV.
While the same powertrain can be found in the model years since 2022, the reliability ratings for the 2022 model manage to top all that have come after it, aside from the latest 2025 model. J.D. Power reports a score of 81/100, which, while equal to the latest model, you can pick a 2022 model year Highlander Hybrid up for around $34,278, according to KBB.
2025 Toyota Crown
Very few models in Toyota's history date back further than the Crown. First debuted back in 1955, it was the first-ever Toyota to be exported to the U.S., with buyers on the other side of the Pacific getting the small sedan a little later in 1958. In other countries, production for the Crown has continued uninterrupted since then, but the nameplate was pulled from the U.S. market in 1973. However, 50 years later, Toyota brought the Crown back Stateside in its unique raised sedan philosophy, marking the start of the 16th generation.
Despite its SUV-like appearance, the standard 2025 Toyota Crown is classified as a sedan. If you want the space that only SUVs can provide inside, the Crown Signia will be the way to go, but reliability ratings for the all-new 2025 model aren't yet readily available. Both the Crown and Crown Signia use a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine along with two electric motors, but the former produces a lesser 236 horsepower compared to the latter's 240 horsepower. Only a small difference, but it helps give the Crown sedan a better efficiency rating of 41 MPG combined in its base guise.
Priced at $41,440 with a $1,195 destination charge for the latest model, the Crown is one of Toyota's more upmarket models without entering Lexus territory. Reliability is another strong suit for the one-of-a-kind model, achieving a solid score of 81/100 from J.D. Power.
2022 Toyota Venza
To make way for the all-new Crown Signia, Toyota had to say goodbye to the Venza. The Venza didn't fall behind its rivals in most areas, offering competitive power and practicality during its last year on the market in 2024. Despite this, the Venza struggled to become as popular as other SUVs in the lineup, making it a no-brainer for Toyota to discontinue the model and introduce the Crown Signia to take its place.
The new Crown Signia slotted right into the Venza's space, with the latter also being a hybrid-only vehicle when it was brought back into the fold in 2021. Featuring a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine assisted by a tri-motor setup, the second-generation Toyota Venza was able to produce 219 horsepower and 163 pound-feet of torque. Also, similarly to its successor, the Venza was a luxury-focused model as far as Toyotas go, but came with a lower price tag of $33,845 upon its initial release.
Not much changed for the mid-size crossover over the four brief years the second-gen model was in production, with cosmetic packages being the more prominent features for the later models. However, when it comes to reliability, the 2022 model year takes the lead with an 81/100 score from J.D. Power. Cars.com also collected data from owners of the 2022 Venza, resulting in a 4.4 out of five score in the same area.
2025 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Shifting focus back to the Highlander, the latest version of the flagship mid-size SUV can also offer the standout reliability that we'd expect from a modern Toyota. According to J.D. Power, the 2025 Hybrid model will be just as reliable as the 2022 entry with a score of 81/100, putting it on par with some and ahead of others in the mid-size SUV hybrid segment. For reference, the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid achieves a score of 79/100, and the Kia Sorento Hybrid sits at 82/100 in their 2025 guises.
The 2025 model isn't massively different from the previous fourth-gen model years, with Toyota keeping the same powertrain throughout its lifespan, unlike the gas-powered model. The 2.5-liter engine hybrid produces 243 horsepower combined, thanks to the three additional electric motors helping out the main engine. There is one key addition this year, however: all-wheel drive is now standard across all trims. Efficiency only takes a slight hit at 35 MPG combined, saving you up to $1,500 on fuel costs over five years of ownership.
2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
As is the case when buying any used vehicle, you might not get the same standard or optional features available if you go for an older Corolla Hybrid. The 2025 model's headline feature was the introduction of the FX package (which will also be available on the hatchback for the 2026 model year), but the hybrid model unfortunately doesn't get to have the sporty package at the moment. On the other hand, this means there's less difference between the 2025 model and previous cars from the same generation, making used Corolla Hybrid, such as the 2022 model, even more attractive.
The 2022 model isn't one of these, however, achieving a score of 85/100 and pushing it into J.D. Power's "great" segment for reliability. Thanks to unavoidable depreciation, you can also pick up a 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid for just $19,796 on average, according to KBB.
2025 Toyota 4Runner i-FORCE MAX
Toyota's smaller cars may be the most accessible price-wise, but the big guns at the other end of the lineup certainly shouldn't be ignored. Only slightly more expensive than the Highlander Hybrid, the off-road-focused Toyota 4Runner sits at the top of the mid-size lineup when you go for the hybrid model. One of the few nameplates to get the i-FORCE MAX electrification, the 2025 4Runner i-FORCE MAX comes in at $52,490 (with a $1,495 destination charge), with the TRD Off-road trim being the cheapest version of the model that you can go hybrid with.
Powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder with a single 48-horsepower electric motor, bringing the combined output to 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. With the TRD Off-road as the entry-level trim for the hybrid, you'll also get features like a two-speed transfer case within the four-wheel drive drivetrain, Bilstein shocks, and crawl control to handle whichever challenge you throw at it. You shouldn't have to worry about any major faults either, with J.D. Power giving the model a score of 86/100 for reliability.
2025 Toyota Camry
The hybrid version of the Toyota Camry isn't anything new; it was first released on the U.S. market for the 2007 model year. Since then, the electrified version of the mid-size sedan has played a crucial role in maintaining its popularity and overall competitiveness, but the move to make the 2025 model exclusively hybrid proved how much faith Toyota had in it. Camry sold 155,330 by June 2025, making it the second-best-selling nameplate behind the RAV4. Pricing starts at $28,700 with a $1,195 destination charge.
Alongside a full redesign, the powertrain for the 2025 Camry was also improved over the previous generation's hybrid model, helping earn a spot among our Editor's Choice vehicles this year. Another nameplate to use a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, it comes with two electric motors in the front-wheel drive models, producing 225 horsepower. For a little more performance, the all-wheel drive models increase the output to 232 horsepower thanks to a third motor at the rear.
With efficiency now being even more of a priority, the all-new Camry offers a standout 51 MPG combined with the front-wheel drive setup. The 2025 model may be new and different from the outgoing model, but J.D. Power still gives it a reliability score of 86/100, continuing the car's rock-solid reputation as one of the most dependable cars on the road.
2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid
Keeping on topic with the previous generation of the Camry, it doesn't fall behind the new model so much that you shouldn't consider it if you're in the market for a reliable hybrid. It may even be more attractive with its more aggressive styling. As it's had more time on the market, plenty of data has been collected, with one model year standing out from the rest of Toyota's lineup in this all-important area.
The penultimate model year for the eighth generation, the 2023 Camry Hybrid, costs a little less than the latest 2025 model, with an average used price of $27,584 as per KBB. Regarding the engine, you also get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors, but power is down compared to the new car at 208 horsepower. You do get slightly better efficiency, however, rated at 52 MPG combined by the EPA. However, the highlight is its reliability, with the 2023 Camry Hybrid getting a score of 88/100 from J.D. Power, leading the pack for the newer Toyota hybrid models overall.
Methodology
In order to choose the entries for this list, we used J.D. Power's reliability scores for each model, which are rated separately from other aspects of the vehicle. The outlet produces these scores based on extensive surveys from owners/customers of the respective vehicle to gain the clearest insight into how many problems a car does or doesn't face. We also accounted for other reliability data from outlets such as Cars.com and RepairPal to confirm the selected Toyotas' dependability.