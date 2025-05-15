Why The Toyota Venza Was Discontinued (Again) & Which Model Replaced It

The Toyota Venza has quietly slipped out of showrooms, ending a second, brief chapter for a nameplate that never quite caught on. Yes, this marked the second time Toyota has pulled the plug on the vehicle. First launched for the 2009 model year, the original Venza was meant to bridge the gap between the compact RAV4 and the three-row Highlander. It was a part-wagon, part-crossover experiment, with Toyota arguing it offered Camry-like comfort, Highlander utility, and Avalon refinement. Sadly, this never fully clicked with buyers, and the car had to bow out by 2015 after a steady sales slump, with Toyota killing off the Venza.

Cut to 2021, and Toyota brought back the Venza with a sleeker look and a big hybrid-only twist. This resurrected model was built on the TNGA-K platform and equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. It delivered 219 horsepower through a standard AWD setup.

Unfortunately, the car still didn't sell. Toyota tried updates like the Nightshade Edition and a new multimedia system to freshen things up in 2023, but it wasn't enough to reverse a sharp 33% sales decline in the first nine months last year. The company decided to wrap up the Venza's story once again after the 2024 model year.