Why The Toyota Venza Was Discontinued (Again) & Which Model Replaced It
The Toyota Venza has quietly slipped out of showrooms, ending a second, brief chapter for a nameplate that never quite caught on. Yes, this marked the second time Toyota has pulled the plug on the vehicle. First launched for the 2009 model year, the original Venza was meant to bridge the gap between the compact RAV4 and the three-row Highlander. It was a part-wagon, part-crossover experiment, with Toyota arguing it offered Camry-like comfort, Highlander utility, and Avalon refinement. Sadly, this never fully clicked with buyers, and the car had to bow out by 2015 after a steady sales slump, with Toyota killing off the Venza.
Cut to 2021, and Toyota brought back the Venza with a sleeker look and a big hybrid-only twist. This resurrected model was built on the TNGA-K platform and equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. It delivered 219 horsepower through a standard AWD setup.
Unfortunately, the car still didn't sell. Toyota tried updates like the Nightshade Edition and a new multimedia system to freshen things up in 2023, but it wasn't enough to reverse a sharp 33% sales decline in the first nine months last year. The company decided to wrap up the Venza's story once again after the 2024 model year.
What took the Toyota Venza's place?
Toyota didn't waste any time in naming a successor. Instead of tweaking the Venza formula again, the automaker decided to make a clean break and introduce something bigger, bolder, and more American in spirit: the 2025 Toyota Crown Signia. Positioned as a hybrid-only SUV, the Crown Signia steps into the mid-size crossover market with more muscle and presence. It upgrades to a more powerful setup, delivering 240 horsepower from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with Toyota's latest hybrid system.
Interior space has seen a similar rethink. One of the Venza's common critiques was that it felt a bit cramped inside compared to others in its class. Toyota seems to have learned from that feedback and is offering noticeably more interior and cargo room. The Crown Signia also marks a shift in design. It borrows design cues from the 2023 Toyota Crown sedan, including a sleeker roofline, a bolder front fascia, and upscale details like a full-width LED light bar.
That said, the new features and extra horsepower come with a higher price tag. The 2025 Crown Signia starts at $43,790 for the XLE trim and climbs to $48,190 for the more luxurious Limited trim, excluding destination fees. That's a notable jump from the 2024 Venza, which started at around $36,465.
Is the Venza still worth buying today?
Even as it retires, the Toyota Venza still makes a strong case for itself in 2025, particularly on the used market. With Toyota's well-earned reputation for building durable hybrids, the 2021-2024 Venza stands out as a great deal. The 2021 model launched with a 0-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds and an impressive 39 MPG combined rating. That kind of efficiency stacks up well even against newer rivals like the 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid, and in fact, the Venza made our list of Toyota's best hybrid vehicles ranked by reliability.
The Venza also stays competitive on the tech side. Its 8-inch, or optional 12.3-inch, touchscreen along with JBL Premium Audio still feels current. Toyota's Safety Sense 2.0 suite, offered standard, brings a wide range of driver aids, making the Venza a smart, safe choice. Reliability-wise, it's also worth mentioning that the vehicle was highlighted among the most reliable Toyota SUVs, further reinforcing its value proposition.
Now that it's bowing out again, used Venzas are likely to become something of a hidden gem for shoppers wanting premium hybrid features without the premium price. You can find the car on platforms like Edmunds, where early Toyota Venza models from 2009 start at $7,000, while newer ones like the 2023 version can go north of $30,000.