9 Of The Most Reliable SUV Models Made By Toyota
While there are many myths about SUVs, they've undeniably transformed the car manufacturing industry. In 2024, SUVs ruled an unbelievable 58% of the car market, above smaller cars that only held a meager 19% market share. These vehicles have so many advantages, from functionality to towing power and space.
Buyers aren't just searching for a bigger car; they also want a vehicle that passes the reliability test. This is where Japanese giant Toyota tends to shine. Toyota outperforms rivals in many reliability studies, only behind its luxury division, Lexus. It has also proved to be an excellent producer of a wide range of powerful and dependable SUVs, from the Highlander to the RAV4 and Sequoia.
In case you were wondering which of these models is the best of the bunch, we browsed through reviews and ratings of Toyota's SUVs to help you decide on the cream of the crop. Having done that, here are 10 of the most reliable Toyota SUV models.
2018 Rav4
Since its introduction in the mid-1990s, the Rav4 has grown in popularity. This Toyota compact SUV is its most successful one and has additionally earned its position as the highest-selling sport utility vehicle within the US, even dethroning the iconic Ford F-150 in 2024, amassing impressive numbers on a global scale.
So far, the Rav4 has earned its success. With ample interior space and higher ground clearance in its off-roading trims, the car is a flexible all-rounder. Most especially, it's among Toyota's most reliable SUVs, with the 2018 model graded 88/100 for quality and reliability on JD Power.
This model year has also earned a 4.0 out of 5.0 rating on RepairPal for reliability, ahead of 23 other rated compact SUVs. In addition, the SUV has an annual repair cost of $429, reflecting its lower ownership cost. The Rav4 has also drawn appeal because of its cost-effectiveness. According to Edmunds, one 2018 model can cost from nearly $16,301 up to around $27,950.
2020 Highlander
The Highlander was the fifth Toyota SUV to be made. Constructed on the Toyota Camry Sedan platform, it was also one of the earliest crossover cars, released when most customers desired a vehicle partner that had the comfort of a passenger vehicle and the ruggedness of an SUV.
Now in its fourth generation, the Highlander has undergone extensive changes. The 2020 model, which began this generation, also experienced a redesign in addition to the discontinuation of the base four-cylinder engine. It came with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, and Toyota introduced a new platform in order to enhance driving on this SUV.
The 2020 model is specifically renowned for being reliable, and it has also found its way onto our list of the top Toyota Highlander years. It is rated an 86/100 in reliability by JD Power and also graded as the best upper mid-size SUV of 2020 by a narrow margin ahead of Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. On RepairPal, it has also gotten a 4.0 rating with an estimated yearly repair cost of $489.
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
Toyota designed the Corolla Cross as a subcompact crossover version of the Corolla sedan. This vehicle segment, though smaller than a mid-size SUV, is also more affordable, making it a great buy. The Corolla Cross was officially introduced in the U.S. market in 2021 for the 2022 model year, and only four model years have been out so far.
The Corolla Cross is not only among Toyota's most affordable SUV options but also among its most reliable. The 2022 model has had only two recalls, both of which were airbag-related issues. According to JD Power, this model scores 82/100 for reliability and quality.
The Cross is a comfortable car that serves as a good option for daily commutes. Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 169 horsepower and a continuously variable-speed automatic transmission, it's not as fast as some rivals. It does, however, offer slightly more off-road capability than most options.
2024 Sequoia
Next up is the Sequoia, the largest Toyota SUV currently available in America. This full-size vehicle shares the same platform and internal components as the Toyota Tundra and rivals the likes of the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Tahoe. It's a great car for large families, built with enough space to carry up to eight passengers.
The standard for this model is the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine, which produces a solid 437 horsepower. For buyers who love to explore more rugged surfaces, Toyota offers a TRD off-road package packed with all-terrain tires, skid plates, and Bilstein shocks, giving you more versatility with this four-wheeled giant.
Overall, this three-row SUV offers you a good blend of practicality and efficiency, with added up-to-date infotainment features. It's not the most affordable car, but it's big, and size can come at an extra cost. With a 3.5 rating on RepairPal, the Sequoia places fifth among 14 rated full-size SUVs, so while there are better options among rivals, it's definitely a decent option to purchase.
2022 Venza
The Venza has had an interesting run. It was originally introduced in 2009 as a blend of an SUV and a station wagon, then discontinued six years later in 2015. In 2022, it made a comeback, which lasted only until 2024, when it exited the market once again.
Although the Venza's low sales contributed significantly to its being killed off by Toyota, this car has many strong points, one of which is its reliability. JD Power gives it an 83/100 score for reliability, and it also performs impressively on RepairPal with a 4.0 rating. With an estimated annual repair cost of $444, the car performs better than most mid-size SUVs and has minimal complaints from owners.
The Venza is only offered with a hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors, which combined produce 219 horsepower. Although the interior space isn't as accommodating as many rivals, it's a stylish vehicle inside and on the exterior and embodies luxury in many aspects.
2025 Highlander Hybrid
To bring better fuel efficiency to the Highlander, Toyota released a hybrid version of the SUV in 2006. So, just like the Highlander, this car comes with great interior space suitable for a family, great standard features, and even better fuel economy. This SUV is currently in its fourth generation and is easily one of the best options in its category. When it comes to making reliable hybrid vehicles, Toyota has proven itself, and this Highlander model is very promising. iSeeCars gives the Highlander Hybrid a 9.5 rating for reliability, ranking it as the second most reliable hybrid SUV and the best overall.
For the 2025 model, there's a standard all-wheel-drive system, which is new for the model year, along with a 25th Anniversary Edition offered on a limited trim. This Highlander comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine coupled with three electric motors, which ensures a more efficient performance. It has a solid EPA of 35 mpg both in the city and on the highway — although in our review of the 2023 model, we found less impressive fuel economy on the road than on paper.
2021 C-HR
The CH-R is another SUV that Toyota discontinued. Unlike Venza, however, it didn't spend much time in the market. This model debuted in 2018 and departed five years later with the 2022 model year. C-HR stands for "coupe high-rider," likely referencing its coupe styling and higher ground clearance.
You might be wondering why this SUV left the scene, but the truth is, it had its fair share of low points. Fuel efficiency was unimpressive, and the price value for its features was poor. However, reliability is not one of its flaws. JD Power's 90/100 reliability rating for this SUV not only affirms its remarkability in this regard but also puts it ahead of many rivals. So far, only one recall has been made for this vehicle, as reported by the NHTSA.
Another appeal of the C-HR vehicle is its fuel economy. Although it has an official EPA rating of 27 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway, reviews found that it had a more impressive real-world performance, delivering up to 37 mpg. Besides this, it comes with standard safety tech and pretty edgy styling. While it's not for everyone, this SUV definitely has its audience.
2021 Rav4 Prime
The Rav4 Prime is a recent addition to Toyota's SUV lineup, debuting in 2021 as the plug-in hybrid version of the iconic Rav4. This SUV has seen only five model years so far but it has quickly made its mark on the Toyota brand. JD Power rates the Rav4 Prime 87/100 for reliability and quality, placing it even higher than other compact SUVs like the Jeep Cherokee and Honda CR-V.
The Rav4 Prime truly stands out, not just for its quality but also for its overall performance, especially when compared to other Toyota hybrids. When it comes to acceleration, for instance, this car reaches 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, which is even more impressive than many of its non-hybrid siblings. The Rav4 Prime also boasts a solid 42-mile EPA rating in EV mode, and reviews say it performs even much better on the road.
Although purchasing a Rav4 Prime can cost you an extra $11,000 over the standard Rav4, the quality justifies the price, and so far, none of the model years appear to be problematic.
2014 FJ Cruiser
Although Toyota decided that the FJ Cruiser was no longer a right fit for the US market, the vehicle had a favorable reception while in production. From 2006 to 2014, this off-roader competed with the likes of the Jeep Wrangler but was unfortunately outlived by its rivals.
Reliability-wise, the FJ Cruiser has an impressive 90/100 rating by JD Power and earned the rank of the best compact SUV of 2014.. This explains why, more than 10 years down the line, the FJ Cruiser enjoys popular appeal in the used vehicle market. Thus, finding an affordable FJ Cruiser today might not come easy. Only about 200,000 units were sold during production, and in recent times, the car has been auctioned for even as high as $103,000.
Other factors have contributed to its popularity, though, such as its iconic retro design reminiscent of the FJ40-series Land Cruisers. While this SUV was particularly built for unpaved roads, with a solid rear axle and a four-wheel drive system, the FJ Cruiser also appears to have decent road performance.
Methodology
We arrived at this list using professional reviews, including our collection of reviews here at SlashGear. We also relied on ratings and rankings from platforms like RepairPal, which factored in the defects, frequency, and severity of repairs encountered with these models, NHTSA recalls and complaints, and ratings by iSeeCars. JD Power reliability scores also provided valuable insights based on unbiased opinions of verified owners of these vehicles.